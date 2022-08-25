Metallurgical Grade Silicon Market Growth to Come from Bundled Application Clusters, Opines Fact.MR

Rising Application Of Silicon In Chemical And Manufacturing Industries Is Likely To Aid The Expansion Of The Metallurgical Grade Silicon Market On A Global Level Over The Coming Years

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metallurgical grade silicon market is valued at US$ 6.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Metallurgical grade silicone is used to produce sun-oriented cells for further development of sunlight-based cell establishments. Its utilization in the metal business is set to support overall growth. The market is likely to grow on the back of mechanical advancements and the wider use of metallurgical grade silicon in the end uses of silicones and silanes.

Metallurgical grade silicon is formed from silicon that is found in the form of silica in the Earth’s crust. It is also known as MG Si and is a purified form of silicon, having a purity of around 98% or more. It finds wide application in end-use industries such as semiconductors, solar, etc., and is also used as a raw material.

MG Si is also used in the manufacturing of silanes and silicones, along with application in the chemical and personal care sectors.

Why is the Use of Metallurgical Grade Silicon Increasing Steadily?

“Rising Application of Metallurgical Grade Silicon across End-use Sectors”

Application of E-metallurgical grade silicon in the manufacturing and chemical industries is rising. For instance, it is used in semiconductors and sunlight-based industries. The assembly of sunlight-based cells requires refined metallurgical evaluation silicon in the form of crude material and it is also used to assemble different microelectronic gadgets.

Furthermore, electronic grade silicon is produced using a cleaner type of metallurgical silicon, which is then utilized to produce sunlight-based evaluation polysilicon. Thus, these wide scopes of use and application of metallurgical grade silicon will support market growth over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Metallurgical Grade Silicon Industry Survey

By Purity Level :



98-99%

>99%



By Grade :



441

553 1101 2202 3303 Others



By Form :



Powder

Granules Blocks/Sheets





By Application :



Aluminium Casting

Steel Production Foundry Applications Others (Semicon and Solar Applications)



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent metallurgical grade silicon manufacturers are Baidao Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., Ferroglobe, Silicor Materials, Mississippi Silicon, Canadian Metals, American Elements, Jiuzhou Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., Ardevur, Amalgamet Canada LP, PyroGenesis Canada Inc., Accrue Group Holdings, and Weden Metal Co., Limited.

Manufacturers of metallurgical grade silicon are looking to expand their manufacturing facilities on the back of rising demand from end-use sectors. Along with this, they are looking for ways to reduce manufacturing costs to improve their market stance over the coming years.

Key players in the Metallurgical Grade Silicon Market

Baidao Silicon Powder Co., Ltd

Ferroglobe

Elkem ASA

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Silicor Materials

Mississippi Silicon

Canadian Metals

American Elements

Key Takeaways from Metallurgical Grade Silicon Market Study

The global metallurgical grade silicon market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and be valued at US$ 10.1 billion by 2032.

The market registered 2.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

The >99% segment, under purity level, holds a dominant market share of 65.7% and is poised to rise at 2.8% CAGR over the decade.

The 1101 grade segment is a major shareholder in the market share at 34.3% and is likely to register a higher growth rate of 3.3% as compared to the other segments.

2202 and 3303 are set to register a growth at 2.8% and 2.2% CAGRs, respectively, throughout the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Under the form segment, powder metallurgical grade silicon leads the market with 55.6% share.

The East Asia region is the market leader with 42.3% market share in 2021.

Considering the regions, demand for metallurgical grade silicon is projected to rise at CAGRs of 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Europe.

