Lactase Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2028

Increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world coupled with growing concerns are some key factors driving market

Market Size – USD 220.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for lactose-free dairy products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently. Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced and lactose-free dairy products is another key factor driving demand for lactase enzymes in food & beverage industries. Increasing demand for lactase supplements among consumers diagnosed with lactose intolerance is contributing to growing demand for lactase enzymes.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

CHR. HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma and Rajvi Enterprise

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Lactase market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Lactase market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Lactase market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical products

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

