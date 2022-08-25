American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected￼

August 25, 2022

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City.

Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. The purpose of the interstate initiative is to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal networks operating in illegal drug production, importation and distribution, and human trafficking in Maryland and across state lines.

Maryland State Police along with allied law enforcement partners identified Interstate 70, Interstate 68 and surrounding feeder routes as major supply routes for criminal organizations to infiltrate neighboring areas including Baltimore City. The seven-day initiative took place from August 15 through August 21, 2022, resulting in 27 arrests on multiple charges including felonies and misdemeanors.

Maryland State Troopers assigned to specialized units within the Criminal Enforcement Division and seven barracks across the state including Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland, McHenry, Westminster, Golden Ring, and Waterloo worked the initiative. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with law enforcement partners from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC) also participated in the initiative to dismantle criminal organizations that prey on Maryland citizens.

The collaboration resulted in the following outcomes: 3 regulated firearms recovered, nearly 20 grams of heroin, 30 grams of fentanyl, over 29 pounds of marijuana and 3 kilograms of cocaine seized. Troopers conducted 1,600 traffic stops which resulted in over 1,800 citations and warnings issued. Troopers assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted almost 300 total inspections, issued 275 citations and warnings and placed 45 vehicles and 15 drivers out of service.

The American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative aligns with the Maryland State Police commitment to provide the highest quality police services. Our mission is to protect citizens and to prevent criminal acts while investigating multi-jurisdictional crime and supporting allied law enforcement agencies statewide.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and Field Operations Bureau is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce crime and violence. Funds for this initiative were provided by the COPS Anti-Heroin Taskforce and the Domestic Cannabis Eradication and Suppression Program (DCE/SP).

