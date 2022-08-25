Submit Release
Mental Health Counseling: Easier Than Ever To Get Treatment

Mental health counseling is now easier than ever to get the treatment you need through the use of technology!

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health counseling is now easier than ever to get the treatment you need. Technology has enabled the healthcare industry to expand exponentially, and this includes mental health. One example is Oceanic Counseling Group LLC in Myrtle Beach, SC. The practice is an outpatient mental health facility that treats numerous disorders, including anxiety disorders, mood disorders, personality disorders, etc.

Although Oceanic Counseling Group has 3 in-person offices, the use of technology has been a key ingredient to the group’s expansion. HIPAA-compliant software and the ability for clients and therapists to connect with their smart phone has allowed the group to expand their teletherapy division (commonly known as SimpleCounselor) and provide treatment across South Carolina and make therapy more accessible in areas of the state where access to a licensed professional is limited.

One key difference between Oceanic Counseling Group (SimpleCounselor.com) and a few of the major online competitors is the fact that Oceanic Counseling accepts and bills insurance. The group’s administrative offices have staff that are available to schedule new appointments, answer insurance eligibility and copay questions, change appointments, and more.

