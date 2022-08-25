Haitian American Musician Edric DiVo on a Mission to Provide Good Music

Edric DiVo, "Blinded By Love"- Cover Edric DiVo, Haitian- American Musician, Songwriter, Producer, Artist Edric DiVo, Haitian- American Musician, Songwriter, Producer, Artist Edric DiVo, Haitian- American Musician, Songwriter, Producer, Artist Edric DiVo, Haitian- American Musician, Songwriter, Producer, Artist

Haitian American Musician - Songwriter - and Producer Edric DiVo Is on a Mission to Provide Good Music - Releases Visual for "Blinded By Love"

My approach to music is what sets me apart. I’m not just a musician, I’m an artist.” — Edric DiVo

BROOKYLN, NY, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician, songwriter and producer Edric DiVo is on a mission to be one of the best in the music industry. Haitian-American, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, this multitalented entertainer has spent the last eight years writing, producing and co-writing songs for other artists. Over time, he’s developed a unique sound and signature style that has become an in-demand product from many other musicians. Instead of pouring that energy into other artists’ success, he’s now taking those talents and offering the world his own music.

“My approach to music is what sets me apart. I’m not just a musician, I’m an artist. I love music. It’s my passion. If a song is good, I don’t’ care what genre it is, I’ll love it. I don’t have a preference with a specific zone I stick with. I can change my songs to fit that diversity and I just take it where I want to take it. From Pop to Rap to R&B to Soul and everything else – I’m just putting out good music and good vibes." -Edric DiVo

Edric DiVo’s name has risen into widespread recognition in the industry for his diverse style and unique sound. His craft has been the foundation for many others seeking 'hit' songs. His natural and creative talents are now being directed towards his own musical career, and are lighting a bright spark within the industry. Edric enjoys providing his fans good music; something with a good vibe that they can dance to and enjoy. The single, “Blinded By Love” fully hits that mark and provides an upbeat vibe, complete with melodic vocals and heightened energy. “Blinded By Love” is described as an intimate track with uplifting rhythms, energetic cadence, and catchy soulful vocals. "Blinded by Love" is a creative concept that is sure to move the listener to dance and inspire all to sing along.

Edric started playing the piano at age 13 and hasn’t looked back since – working as a DJ, a jingle writer for commercials and television shows, as well as collaborating with other artists. Along the way, he discovered a definitive style that is unlike anyone else in the game. This unique style coupled with his versatile flow and infusion of positive energy will move your feet and leave you begging for more.

Edric Divo - Blinded By Love (Official Music Video 2022)