Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:48 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located five adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, two of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The additional three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 43-year-old Rashad Johnson and 53-year-old James Johnson, both of no fixed address.

The suspect vehicle is a 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe, black in color, with a possible Virginia temporary tag 956515X. The vehicle can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 in each homicide, bringing the total reward amount in this case up to $50,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###