Global Anti Aging Market Size Worth $120 Billion by 2030 at a 7.5% CAGR Check Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Value, Statistics: Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Anti Aging Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 120 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris, Revlon and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights (CMI) has published a new research report titled “Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Facial Cream & Lotion, Eye Cream & Lotion), By Target Group (Men and Women), By Ingredient (Retinoid, Hyaluronic Acids, Alpha Hydroxy Acids, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Aging Market share & size was valued at approximately USD 60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 120 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the anti-aging market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global anti-aging market.

Anti-aging creams are primarily moisture-based cosmeceutical skin care products, sold with the promise of making consumers look younger by reducing, masking, or preventing signs of aging. For decades, health professionals and beauticians have sought to restore a youthful appearance and find answers to age-related problems. In the anti-aging market, various products and services are constantly being introduced to regain a youthful appearance.

Anti-Aging Market: Overview

Aging is caused by a cycle of biochemical processes that degenerate the body over time and affect an individual’s health, fitness, and appearance. Anti-aging refers to the process of limiting or delaying these changes through a variety of products and services. Today, a good physical personality is needed and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. Demand for anti-aging products and devices is increasing due to growing awareness of the appearance of men and women of all ages.

Aging-related awareness of skin, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, and increased spending on products that help present youthful skin are expected to drive market demand around the world.

Growth Factors

The growing trend towards plant-based alternatives has recently led to a shift in consumer taste to organic and natural products. In this regard, many brands offer anti-aging products based on chemical-free ingredients. For example, skin care product manufacturer Alpyn Beauty offers Plant Genuis melt with bakuchiol, a chemical-free moisturizer. This brightens the skin and protects it from wrinkles and free radical damage.

Technological advances and huge investments in research and development have introduced new anti-aging treatments and products with long-term results, such as plastic surgery, breast augmentation surgery, and botulinum toxin injection therapy. With strict rules and regulations, manufacturers are introducing safer and more efficient anti-aging products to provide consumers with faster results, thereby expanding the growth prospects of the market.

Segmental Overview

The Eye Cream & Lotion segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These creams are designed to treat the delicate areas under the eyes. The skin around the eyes is very sensitive and tends to lose elasticity. Thus, products like eye creams and lotions are very helpful in combating early signs of aging such as wrinkles and lines under the eyes that are likely to move the segment.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Anti-Aging Market:

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

L’Oréal Paris

Revlon

For three products, including Restylane Vital, Restylane Lyft Lidocaine, and Restylane Lidocaine, Galderma SA obtained licences from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in April 2020. This allowed the Restylane portfolio to grow in China. These items were developed to increase skin health while also enhancing skin beauty.

Recent Development

In October 2019, the Cynosure division of Hologic Inc. distributed the non-invasive electromagnetic device StimSure throughout Europe and the Middle East. The technique tightens and compacts muscles in the gluteal, thigh, and abdominal regions by stimulating or tightening them.

With Pechoin Group, a Chinese cosmetics company, Merck KGaA established a strategic agreement to develop herbal technology and launch a new product line, the Pechoin Zhenyan anti-wrinkle repair series, in August 2020.

Lancer Skincare will release the Pro Polish microdermabrasion device in July 2020.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 60 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 120 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, L’Oréal Paris, Revlon, and Others Key Segment By Product, Target Group, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Regional Landscape

The APAC region recorded the largest share of the anti-aging market in 2021. Increased consumption of skin care products and cosmetics in emerging countries including South Korea, Japan, and India is expected to have a positive impact on market growth due to growing concerns about acne, sunburn, melanoma, the harmful effects of UV rays and pollutants. Early signs of skin aging have become a common concern among consumers in the region and are expected to boost demand.



Browse the full “Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Facial Cream & Lotion, Eye Cream & Lotion), By Target Group (Men and Women), By Ingredient (Retinoid, Hyaluronic Acids, Alpha Hydroxy Acids, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/anti-aging-market/

Competitive Landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in anti-aging with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The global anti-aging market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Facial Cream & Lotion

Eye Cream & Lotion

By Target Group

Men

Women

By Ingredient

Retinoid

Hyaluronic Acids

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Store

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the anti-aging market size stood at 60 billion is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the anti-aging market size was valued at around USD 60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 120 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segmentation, the facial cream & lotion was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

