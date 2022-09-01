John J. McDaniel, Founder & CEO of Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John J. McDaniel, Founder & CEO of Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John J. McDaniel, Founder & CEO of WWIA Foundation, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation
Established in 2007, the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Apollo Established in 2007, the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, Florida. The WWIA is dedicated to serving our nation's combat-wounded, Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class outdoor sporting activities.
Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) public charity that devotes all its energy and resources to supporting the men and women wounded in combat who were awarded the Purple Heart medal. WWIA supports these phenomenal Heroes by providing them with the opportunity to participate in world-class outdoor sporting activities at no cost to them. We do this to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors.
John J. McDaniel joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, John J. McDaniel discusses the newest offerings of Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. John J. McDaniel joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with John J. McDaniel was amazing. The success of Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have John J. McDaniel on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like John J. McDaniel who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like John J. McDaniel”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
John J. McDaniel, Founder & CEO, Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, A DotCom Magazine Interview