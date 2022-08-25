The World's First Eco-Friendly Women's Boots- Boots with Interchangeable Heels
Kara Mac Shoes, a New York based footwear brand is revolutionizing the shoe industry by introducing the first to market eco-friendly boots.
These are boots that puts the planet first. Made entirely from natural, sustainable, ethically sourced and recycled materials and designed for ultimate comfort and lasting durability.”YORKTOWN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kara Mac had an idea to reduce footwear’s environmental impact by decreasing the number of shoes dumped in the landfill. Her patented interchangeable heel invention, known as ShoeCandy®, has already disrupted the traditional shoe industry. Each heel cover, sandal strap and toe clip can instantly be swapped from one shoe style to another, creating dozens of looks out of a single pair of shoes.
Mac thought she could further reduce her carbon footprint and is now introducing her newest collection of 100% eco-friendly, 95% biodegradable women’s boots incorporating her instant heel swap technology. “These are boots that puts the planet first. Made entirely from natural, sustainable, ethically sourced and recycled materials and designed for ultimate comfort and lasting durability.”
Mac’s new boot collection is only offered on her crowdfunding platform through I Fund Women until fully funded at https://rebrand.ly/kara-mac-d8c807 . Take advantage of the hefty pre-order discount. After that, you can find on her website at http://KaraMac.com
“Traditional leather used in shoes, handbags, car seats and other consumer goods is tanned in a bath of chromium which is an incredibly harsh chemical that releases toxins into the ground, eventually polluting water systems and damaging workers that inhale these toxic chemicals. Remember the movie Erin Brockovich? Same chemical. We changed the way the leather was produced”, Mac explained. “We use vegetable dyed leather, a natural leather outsole and a soft cushion insole made from sugarcane. The lining is made with recycled cotton and the elastic is natural rubber. The heels are hand carved using wood from ethnically sourced forests in Brazil. Even the adhesive is non-toxic.”
Mac even took her eco-friendliness a step further with the design of the shoe box. “Our new, one-piece recycled shoe box triples as the shipping container as well as a shopping bag. It’s the natural finishing touch to a boot that’s full of sustainable materials that look, feel and perform great.”
Why Not Vegan Leather? “Vegan Leather is Plastic”, says Mac. “Most vegan leathers are made from polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) which is far from sustainable. Only plant based leathers are eco-friendly and are slowly being introduced into the footwear industry. Many people are drawn to vegan leather because they care about animal welfare, but most do not understand that it’s really just plastic. It’s a product that poisons workers involved in its production. Vegan leather will sit in a landfill for centuries and when it does start to degrade, it breaks down into harmful micro-plastics.”
Kara Mac Shoes was born in 2015 with one heel height and three shoe bases. Over the years, they have grown to offer 13 shoe styles and four different heel shapes and sizes. The heels are permanently attached to the shoe, just like any other footwear made in a shoe factory. It’s the proprietary heel covers that can swap out, allowing women to match their shoes to their outfit of the day as well as coordinating every outfit in her travel bag.
From Betsy Ramsey, Blogger at NattyGal.com, “These boots have the same fantastic interchangeable heels that allow you to switch up the look to coordinate with any outfit. I’ve got my eye on the Betty Boot this time!”
Heels Changing on our Eco-Friendly Boots