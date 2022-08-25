Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players

Gene therapy cell culture media market size accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments and funding for R&D, innovation in life sciences act as the major driving forces of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. Furthermore, growth in awareness regarding gene therapy is expected to rise in demand notably contribute toward the growth of the market.

The global gene therapy cell culture media market size accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Detailed COVID-19 Impact) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9430

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in R&D investments, surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, advancements related to gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals, high costs related to gene therapies, and ethical & scientific concerns regarding culture media hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential of the emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.

Covid-19 Scenario

There has been increase in demand for media such as improved protein-free media for growth and development of viral vectors during the pandemic.

The demand of gene and cell therapy for development of Covid-19 vaccine has been increased in clinical trials as many gene therapy companies perceive this as an opportunity to find vaccine.

The adenoviruses segment to maintain its lead position by 2027

Based on viral vectors type, the adenoviruses segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributed to more than one-fifth of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to increase in government support and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment. Moreover, the lentiviruses segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases along with rise in number of clinical studies.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9430

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in production capacity for viral gene and virally modified cell therapy products along with presence of majority of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in awareness regarding gene therapy for cancer treatment, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

Leading market players

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Takara Holdings Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

South Korea Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

Singapore Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

China Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

Indonesia Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

Australia Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

Taiwan Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.