Entries Being Accepted for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30, 2022 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

The photos will be reviewed for publication for the 2023 calendar. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60. This year the TWRA is also picking a few entries for its collector license card.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

            Entries may be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife

            Calendar Issue

            Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

            5107 Edmondson Pike

            Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.

---TWRA---

