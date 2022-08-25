MACAU, August 25 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 09:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 11:00 to 13:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon “Ma-on” was gradually moving away from Macao. However, Macao is still under the influence of its circulation, occasionally strong winds and gusts will still occur.

On the other hand, “Ma-on” was moving faster than expected. Also, its overall track and landing location are westward than expected. Therefore, the period of the highest increase in water level was different from the period of the highest astronomical tide, so the situation of flooding was not as serious as expected. Therefore, SMG issued the Blue Storm Surge warning.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.