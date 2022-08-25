Submit Release
Cultural Affairs Bureau launches a variety of products inspired by museums’collections

MACAU, August 25 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has developed 20 products by drawing inspiration from its museums’ rich collections of artefacts, including museum-collection face masks, umbrellas and 3D postcards. The products are now on sale in limited quantities at a number of locations in Macao.

Macao boasts of a profound history and cultural background due to the coexistence and fusion of Chinese and Western cultures, thanks to which the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) and the Macao Museum have accumulated an array of precious cultural relics and artworks over the years. A total of ten adult masks, four children's masks and two umbrellas have been designed from six selected exhibits from each of the two museums, in order to add cultural appeal to everyday life amid the pandemic.

In addition, to further introduce the iconic buildings between the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History and the Taipa Houses to the public, IC has launched four 3D postcards inspired by the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Carmo Fair, Our Lady of Carmel Church and Taipa Houses, showcasing the characteristics of historical buildings in Taipa.

The aforesaid 20 products feature novel designs and are notable for both their beauty and function. All these products are available for residents and tourists to purchase at the Gift Shop on the first floor of MAM, and the vending machines at the Macao Museum, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History and Taipa Library. For product specifications, information about the museums’ collections, product prices and sales locations, please visit the websites of the Macao Museum (www.macaumuseum.gov.mo) and the Macao Museum of Art (www.mam.gov.mo).

