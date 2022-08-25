MACAU, August 25 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 14:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 3 remains in force this afternoon. As Severe Tropical Storm “Ma-on”is moving away from Macao, the winds will weaken gradually. However, Macao is still under the influence of its outer circulation, occasional heavy showers is still expected. Winds over the bridges will reach the force 5-7 with gusts. Public are advised to stay alert against severe weather and strong winds, and pay close attention to the latest weather news of SMG.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.