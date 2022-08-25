MACAU, August 25 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

“Ma-on” has downgraded into Tropical Storm and was moving away from Macao. The winds in Macao will further weaken. SMG will cancel all Tropical Cyclone Warning at 18:30 tonight. It is expected that Macao will still be affected by the rainbands of " Ma-on " tonight and tomorrow, with occasional heavy showers.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.