Temporary closure of sports facilities of the Sports Bureau affected by typhoon

MACAU, August 25 - Due to Tropical Storm Ma-on, Cheoc Van Swimming Pool and Cheoc-Van Nautical Centre of the Sports Bureau have been affected to varying degrees. After inspection and evaluation, the affected facilities have been temporarily closed for emergency repair work and cleaning in consideration of public safety. The Sports Bureau aims to resume operation of the facilities as soon as possible. The date of reopening of the facilities will be announced in due course.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.