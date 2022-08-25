Proximity Sensor Market to Reach a Value of USD6018.08 Mn By 2029 | Top Players: KIONIX, TE Connectivity, ROHM, Sensonor

Proximity Sensor Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | Top Players: KIONIX, TE Connectivity, ROHM, Sensonor

Various sensors have applications in numerous industry vertical, such as consumer electronic products, IT and telecommunication, and automotive, among others. The continuous technological advancements and adoption has led active sensors to find applications in consumer products. Automotive segment held the largest share in the market due to vast usage of proximity sensor in the automotive industry which includes detection of vehicle which is too close of an object, development of driverless cars and increasing need for material handling.

Global Proximity Sensor Market was valued at USD 3374.35 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6018.08 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Market Definition

Proximity sensor refers to all sensors which perform non-contact detection and which detect objects without physically contacting them. Proximity sensors convert information on the movement or presence of an object into an electrical signal. These sensors are used to detect any object or a target without the need for any physical contact. These sensors are used in parking lots, mobile phones, conveyor systems and many other industrial applications.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ROHM Co. LTD. (Japan), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), TDK Corporation. (Japan), KIONIX, Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany), and Sensonor (Norway), among others.

Key Market Segmentation

The proximity sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, sensing range, channel type, application, type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Inductive

Capacitive

Photoelectric

Magnetic

Ultrasonic

Others

Product

Fixed Distance

Adjustable Distance

Sensing Range

0mm-10mm

10mm-40mm

40mm-60mm

60mm-80mm

Greater than 80mm

Channel Type

Single Channel

Multi-Channel

Application

Ground Proximity Warning System

Parking Sensor Systems

Assembly Line Automation

Anti-Aircraft Warfare

Roller Coasters

Vibration Monitoring System

Mobile Devices

Conveyor Systems

Detection of Object

Position

Inspection and Counting

Others

Type

Rectangular Inductive Sensor

Cylindrical Inductive Sensor

Ring Inductive Sensor

Slot Inductive Sensor

End-User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Energy

Other

By Region of Proximity Sensor market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the proximity sensor market because of the increased adoption of vibration sensors and well-established automotive sector within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in need for advanced vibration sensors in the region.

