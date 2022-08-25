BrokerCalls Pay Per Call Network to Attend Contact.io Conference in Denver

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Fort Lauderdale, FL - BrokerCalls, a leader in the pay-per-call lead generation field, will be attending the Contact.io Conference in Denver later this month. Contact.io is an opportunity for call marketers, entrepreneurs, call center executives, and leaders in the tech field to network, learn, and grow. The conference is one of several industry-leading events BrokerCalls has attended this year, along with ICMG and LeadsCon. Contact.io will take place from August 31 to September 2 and expects to host more than 700 attendees and industry experts at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The field of call marketing is booming. According to Contact.io, $1 trillion of US annual spending is influenced in some way by phone calls. Americans place 169 billion mobile calls to businesses each year and businesses spend $80 billion dollars on advertising that’s focused on driving calls. Clearly, phone calls and call marketing are as relevant as ever. And as the digital world continues to move more and more toward mobile platforms, calls are becoming one of the 21st century’s most powerful digital marketing and revenue channels.

BrokerCalls is a pay-per-call network that helps businesses grow by procuring motivated buyers and directing their calls straight to a company’s sales team. They specialize in the finance, insurance, travel, home services, and addiction treatment verticals. “BrokerCalls is constantly expanding our network and look forward to connecting with even more call buyers and publishers at this year’s Contact.io, said Stacy Makin, VP of BrokerCalls. “Stop by booth 29 and say hello to our team!” she added.

BrokerCalls provides call buyers with their own dedicated account manager, a compliance officer, a quality assurance team, swift call credit and invoice resolution, a real-time dashboard to track their sales, and most importantly, a steady stream of vetted high-volume quality calls.

The network provides publishers their own dedicated affiliate manager, consistently high payouts, a large pool of buyers (with the ability to go uncapped), on-time payments, and a real-time dashboard to track their calls.

Any business that engages in marketing intended to drive inbound calls can benefit from buying calls from a trusted network like BrokerCalls. Anyone interested in buying or selling calls, or already in the field and looking to do more of it, should contact BrokerCalls to learn more. Call (855) 268-3773 to speak directly with their team.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HDgMaw9VHk

###

For more information about Broker Calls, contact the company here:



Broker Calls

Bianca Toyos

855.268.3773

3323 West Commercial Blvd, Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Bianca Toyos