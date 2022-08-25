Weiner Announces PuLSE & OpEdNews features, OEN H2 Why Harvard slavery blasted but White House, Capitol also slave-built
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent Op-eds also featured on fixing skyrocketing rent (in PuLSE); and in OEN: Ukraine jokes not funny, UFO misrepresentations blocking focus on NASA missions, Burma's Suu Kyi fearing for her life, too easy for teenagers to buy assault weapons, and "good guys with a gun" doesn't work
Former White House and congressional spokesman Robert Weiner has announced that his team has produced several op-eds featured by PuLSE and OpEdNews over the last month, including one written with Lori Salazar ranked H2 -- #2 in the nation when published -- by OpEdNews on why Harvard gets all the attention with regard to slavery when both the U.S. Capitol and the White House were built by slaves.
The featured oped asserts that Instead of focusing on just Harvard's self-report, it is essential to realize how racism and slavery were used to create the White House, Capitol, and Stone Mountain. The White House and Capitol could take a page from Monticello to work harder to honor Black individuals who built these historical sites and invite their descendants to events as honored guests.
The oped is titled, "Why is Harvard Report Getting All the Press When the White House, the Capitol, and Stone Mountain Were Built on Slavery?"
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Why-is-Harvard-Report-Gett-Capitol_Capitol-Hill_Harvard_Racism-220817-185.html
Weiner, toigether with Arthur Ferridge and Henry Deng, wrote in the PuLSE Institute on the importance of reinstituting the Koch amendment limiting rents to 15-25% of income in order to reduce the skyrocketing cost of rent throughout the nation for the over 1/3 of the country who rents.
They say, "As inflation continues nationwide, renters have been left with particularly sore wallets. It is time for Congress to act to rescue renters. The framework is already in place to do so in the shape of former New York City Congressman (later Mayor) Ed Koch's 1974 Housing amendment."
Restoring Housing Amendment Limiting Rent Could Save Millions of Americans Including Detroiters
Link to article:https://thepulseinstitute.org/2022/08/22/restoring-housing-amendment-limiting-rent-could-save-millions-of-americans-including-detroiters/
Also for OpEdNews, Weiner and Salazar wrote about how jokes by late night comedians about the war in Ukraine aren't funny:
"As comedians make jokes about Putin's regime, it is easy for individuals who live thousands of miles away from Ukraine and Russia to make ill-fitting jokes about the suffering both Russian and Ukrainian people face while dealing with thousands of deaths, decimated cities, millions of displacements citizens, military rapes, and tortures of real war."
Late Night Comics Undermine Suffering of Ukrainian and Russian People
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/populum/manage.php?spectrum=c3VibWl0PXZpZXcmc3RvcnlpZD0yNTMzNzU=~4da62734
Weiner and Salazar also wrote a piece in OpEdNews on why the media should stop sensationalizing "UFO" sightings: "The press ignores that UFOs are likely foreign spy satellites or asteroids of varied shapes. The 'flashes of light' are likely sunlight reflections. The media and congress are pandering on the unproven instead of focusing on future missions to the moon and Mars. NASA and the press should quit pandering to UFO thrill seekers and consider UFOs as security threats."
The article is titled: Recent Congress, Media Sensationalizing UFO "Sightings" Defuses Real Work When "Objects" Likely Not Extraterrestrial
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Recent-Congress-Media-Sen-Asteroids_Congress_Congressional-Reports_Media-220811-52.html
Earlier in the month, Weiner and Abby Paras wrote a piece for OpEdNews on why Burma's Aung San Suu Kyi should fear for her life:
"Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed democratic leader of Burma, now has reason to fear for her life after the latest February 2021 military coup. Though Suu Kyi currently resides in solitary confinement, the Washington Post reported on July 25, 2022, that four pro-democracy activists in Burma were executed."
Aung San Suu Kyi: Whether Hero or Cop Out, Now Must Fear for Her Life
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Aung-San-Suu-Kyi-Whether-Aung-San-Suu-Kyi_Burma_Burma_Coup-220810-174.html
Weiner and Salazar also wrote in OpEdNews that it should be illegal for teens to own assault weapons.
In the U.S., there have been over 300 mass shootings this year due to active-shooter situations with an assault rifle. It is also estimated that when the Federal Assault Weapons Ban ended in 2004, there were around 8.5 million guns on the market. Since then, the number of dangerous weapons has more than doubled as has and the amount of mass shootings.
Assault Weapons Should be Banned, We Should Not Allow Teens to Have Guns
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Assault-Weapons-Should-be-Assault-Rifle_Assault-Weapon_Assault-Weapons-Ban_Assault-Weapons-Bill-220809-556.html
Lastly, Weiner and Salazar wrote an article in OpEdNews on why a "good guy with a gun" doesn't work:
"Although a lone gunman in Greenwood, Indiana, Elisjsha Dicken, was able to take down an active shooter on July 17, this instance of a 'good guy with a gun' neutralizing a dangerous shooter is extremely rare. Comedian Jordan Klepper demonstrates in a comedy segment that the NRA's theory that a 'good guy with a gun' could stop a potential active shooter is not only rare, but baseless, by the numbers."
The article is titled, Don't Be Fooled--"Good Guy with Gun" Doesn't Work Despite Recent Outlier
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Don-t-Be-Fooled--Good-Guy-by-Robert-Weiner-Concealed-Carry-Guns_Good-Samaritan_Gun-Control_Guns-220721-950.html
All published opeds by Weiner and team: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
All published opeds by Weiner and team: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds
Weiner Public News
+1 202-306-1200
email us here