Tours of "Miles of Motors" Classic Car Collection -- Featuring Over 200 Vintage Autos from 1920 On -- Offered Aug. 27th; Proceeds Benefit Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience

Auto enthusiasts will experience the cars of "Bonnie and Clyde" lore, custom hot rods, vintage Woodys, legendary cars made by Graham-Paige and Marmon, plus Mustangs, Thunderbirds, and more. All are part of a beloved collection owned by a fellow Texan and will soon go to auction.

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 25, 2022

Auto enthusiasts, start your engines! Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field, in partnership with Texas Collector Car Storage & Club and Mecum Auto Auctions, is inviting the public to preview "Miles of Motors," a one-of-a-kind classic car collection featuring more than 200 vintage vehicles – all once owned by a Texan who passed away in 2021. Guests will travel back in time to the 1920s and on through the decades, experiencing everything from Lincoln Zephyrs to Ford Roadsters.

A limited number of 30-minute guided tours will be offered Saturday (Aug. 27th) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors will see one of the world's largest ensembles of pre-war, 1930s-era Ford V8 vehicles. The collection includes rare automobiles, custom hot rods by master builder Jerry Kugel, vintage Woodys, legendary cars made by Graham-Paige and Marmon, plus Mustangs, Thunderbirds, and early models from Chrysler, Buick, and Cadillac. The cars will be auctioned in September at the Kay Baily Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas by Mecum Auto Auctions.

Admission for the public guided tours is $5 per person (children under 2 are free). Sign up at https://bit.ly/3wsFNJ9. All proceeds from the tours benefit the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience, a program operated by the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center where high school and college-age men are dressed for success – decked out from head to toe with new or gently used suits, shoes, socks, and ties. They also receive free haircuts and are equipped with crucial soft skills – from tie tutorials and financial literacy to social and communication skills for the workplace.

The Texan behind the collection

The vintage vehicles were collected by the late Rhett Butler, a Texan who found success ranching in Paraguay. Butler eventually amassed a beloved collection of nearly 230 cars, largely old Fords – and his favorite among them were the 1933 and 1934 three-window coupes. In particular, he loved the "Bonnie and Clyde" cars.

Butler's collection was his pride and joy, one of the things he loved most. He entrusted numerous talented individuals to help care for and ensure that his magnificent acquisitions were ready for his personal enjoyment. A humble and private man, Butler was uninterested in flaunting his vehicles – his love and appreciation for the historic vehicles was the sole reason his collection existed.

Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field, the world's largest Lincoln facility, will also present a by-invitation-only "Classic Car Soiree" on Thursday, Sept. 1. During the VIP event, guests are invited to bring a new or gently used suit, tie, or pair of shoes that will be donated to support the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience. For car collectors interested in the VIP event, there is limited space. To learn about invitation availability, email social@LovePlanetLincoln.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/tours_of_miles_of_motors_classic_car_collection_featuring_over_200_vintage_autos_from_1920_on_offered_aug_27th_proceeds_benefit_mark_cuban_suit_up_experience/prweb18863329.htm