Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to be Worth $7.77 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Diabetes is one of the major causes of amputation, blindness, stroke, end-stage renal failure, kidney failure, and heart attacks in this region. According to the International Diabetes Federation, ~66 million people were suffering from diabetes in Europe in 2017. The number is expected to increase to ~81 million by 2045. The mortality rate associated with DFU is ~5% in the first 12 months and increases up to 42% by the end of 5 years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By treatment, the biologics segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its reduced wound healing time and increased platelet formation efficiency.

Based on ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic ulcers segment held the dominant revenue share in 2021.

The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increased adoption rate of treatment and highly experienced staff.

North America grabbed the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of market players and improved treatment cost and reimbursement scenario.

Read 125 page full market research report, "Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Biologics, Wound Care Dressings), By Ulcer Type (Neuro-ischemic, Ischemic, Neuropathic), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The biologics segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Biologics include growth factors [such as Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)], stem cells, and other anti-diabetic drugs. These agents help reduce hyperglycemia, increase oxygenation and circulation, and repair lost tissues. Therefore, they are increasingly being used for the management of wounds in different stages and are considered to be ideal for DFU treatment. Wound care dressings held the second-largest revenue share in 2021, followed by therapy devices and antibiotic medications.

Market players are constantly developing new and improved products to ensure quicker healing time for DFU. Companies like ConvaTec, Inc.; Acelity L.P. Inc.; 3M Healthcare; Coloplast Corp.; and Smith & Nephew Plc. are among the leaders in this market. Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, these players reported an increase in demand for their wound management products due to the increased complications of diabetic patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. The market was said to increase at a steady rate in 2021 as Covid-19 treated patients witnessed a rise in sugar levels leading to the onset of diabetes. For instance, the overall proportion of diabetic patients with Covid-19 ranged from 5% - 30% in Italy in 2020. Further, Smith and Nephew reported the sales of its newly launched wound healing product, PICO 7, to cross the 1 million mark in 2020. Hence, the market grew dramatically in 2020 and is estimated to stabilize during the forecast period.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market based on treatment, ulcer type, end-use, and region:

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Wound Care Dressings

Alginate Dressings



Hydrofiber Dressings



Foam Dressings



Film Dressing



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Surgical Dressings



Hydrogel Dressings

Biologics

Growth Factors



Skin Grafts

Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy



Ultrasound Therapy

Antibiotic Medications

Others

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Ulcer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Neuropathic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers

Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Imaging Center

Others

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Germany



U . K .

K

France



Italy



Spain



Poland

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market

ConvaTec, Inc.

Acelity L.P., Inc.

3M Healthcare

Healthcare Coloplast Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Medtronic

