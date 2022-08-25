Chronic Care Staffing Ranks No. 2155 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 275 Percent, Chronic Care Staffing Receives Ranking No. 2155 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chronic Care Staffing, LLC ("CCS"), a leading outsourced provider of clinically based virtual care management services, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Chronic Care Staffing ranks number 2155 on Inc.'s list with three-year revenue growth of 275%. CCS ranks 27th in the state of South Carolina and 130th nationwide in the Healthcare Services industry.

Patient Focus

CCS was founded in 2015, coinciding with the launch of CMS' Chronic Care Management program. CCS created a nationwide clinical delivery model that focuses on remote delivery of high-quality patient care. CCS's Care Coordinators develop a strong rapport with their patients and can more quickly address and document changes in the patient's condition between office visits. Notes are documented in real time, improving communication and insight to help with the management of high-risk, chronically ill patients. This model has proven to help improve outcomes and quality measures. Examples include reduced patient A1Cs, improved medication compliance, increased focus on social determinants of health, and reduced ER visits, along with decreased hospital readmissions.

Physician Focus

Programs such as CCM, Annual Wellness Visits, and Transitional Care Management are the foundations for maximizing value-based reimbursement. Providers who partner with CCS not only realize meaningful direct reimbursement from these services, but also in other areas such as increased ACO Shared Savings and downstream revenue. CCS leverages its network of nurses to scale up programs to meet its client's needs without requiring any upfront investment, which National Sales Director Patrick Dowd says, "is a win-win for clients and their patients."

Partnership Based Approach

CCS's growth is a direct reflection of the quality of its client partnerships. CCS has been fortunate to partner with successful Federally Qualified Health Centers, Hospital Systems, Private Practices, and Specialists across the country. Many clients partner with CCS initially to implement and manage CCM programs and subsequently expand the relationship to include other services designed to improve patient care. "CCS views all of its client relationships as long-term partnerships," says COO Connor Danielowski. "We certainly wouldn't be where we are today without the strong relationships we have with our clients."

Nursing Excellence

From the beginning, CCS has invested in its recruiting and credentialing teams to ensure only the highest-caliber clinicians work on behalf of its clients. "It is not easy to be a part of CCS's clinical team," says CEO Cas Danielowski. "Our clinical leadership team and Care Coordinators are our biggest strengths."

Celebrating Past Growth, Looking Forward

The Inc. 5000 designation offers an opportunity for reflection to Chronic Care Staffing management. This includes Cas Danielowski who, as a previous owner of Staff Relief Inc., helped drive sales to earn the number 44 spot on the Inc. 500 list in the early 1990s.

"CCS being recognized for outstanding growth is gratifying, and the Inc. 5000 list is certainly great company to be in," Danielowski explains. "But the goal of growth was always secondary to our mission, which is to provide a much-needed service to the patient and the provider and to do it better than anybody else. We have done that, we will continue to do that, and growth has been our reward."

About Chronic Care Staffing

Chronic Care Staffing works nationwide with clients ranging from small practices to large health systems. CCS is a sister company of Joint Commission-certified Millenia Medical Staffing and has access to a network of nurses across the United States. CCS is a clinically-based company that does not sell software – every program is designed to generate income for the client without an upfront investment.

For additional information about Chronic Care Staffing, please contact Patrick Dowd, National Sales Director. Telephone (888) 254-4435. Email: connect@ccmstaff.com

Media Contact

Patrick Dowd, Chronic Care Staffing, LLC, 1 (888) 254-4435, connect@ccmstaff.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Chronic Care Staffing, LLC