Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future | Allied Market Research

The healthcare market is changing and many external players are seeking opportunity to enter the assistive technologies industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allied Market Research published a report on Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market 2021-2030, Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects). Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market was valued at $22,466 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $37,610 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies provides devices that help to overcome cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities in disabled & geriatric population. These technologies improve health outcomes, assist in independent living, and reduce healthcare costs by lowering cost given to manual labors in assisting patients. The market has witnessed tremendous development in the assistive technologies and have evolved in terms of both performance and characteristics.

The global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is driven by rise in geriatric & disabled population, lifestyle changes, availability of disabled & elderly assistive products, and rise in demand for assistive technologies due to the growth in trend of independent lifestyle. Furthermore, increase in number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies further fuels the market growth.

The disabled & elderly assistive technologies market aims to facilitate healthy independent living, improve quality of life, and limit healthcare costs by providing innovative & cost-effective solutions. This leads to increase in demand of these assistive technologies in the market. The development of novel assistive technologies such as motility scooters and patient mechanical lifts further fuel the demand.

The home care end-user segment recorded the highest revenue in 2016 and accounted for more than half of the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the estimated period. This is due to the growing need for technological assistance in home care to support activities of daily living. However, the domestic service sector is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Key players in the global assistive technology market for the disabled and elderly include Sunrise Medical LLC., GN ReSound Group, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, William Demant Holding A/S, Wintriss Engineering Corporation, Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, AI Squared, Invacare Corporation, Siemens Ltd. and Widex Ltd. Other key market players include Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Inclusive Technology Ltd., Liberator Ltd., Permobil AB, Medline Industries, Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation.

