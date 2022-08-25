Cassia Seed Extract Market to Record a CAGR of 6.2%, Valuation to Reach US$ 641 Mn by the end of 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products is expected to drive the growth of the cassia seed extract market. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the use of cassia seed extract is also anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years

The global cassia seed extract market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 641.0 Mn in 2032 with demand growing at a positive CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. With growing awareness of congenial and healing properties of cassia seed extract, the market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 395.7 Mn by the end of 2022.



Cassia seed extract is gaining popularity due to its power to heal many health issues like metabolic disorders, eye impairments, dizzying headaches, and many others. The product also contains substantial anti-cancerous traits. All these factors bode well for the cassia seed extract market over the forecast period.

An upsurge in the demand for natural and organic cosmetic products also promotes market expansion of cassia seed extract. As cassia seed extract is rich in many medicinal values, its application and usages in various products across industries is on the rise.

The extract is increasingly used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products; it is used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverages sector, and is also attracting the attention of many in the research field.

Since the cassia seed extract imparts a unique flavor and improves palatability, the food and beverage sector is increasingly using the extract in a variety of products. Fruit juices, soft drinks, bakery and confectionery goods are certain products that contain cassia seed extract.

In addition to this, owing to its many medicinal attributes, cassia seed extract is very attractive as a research subject. Conventionally, the cassia seed extract has been known to treat headaches, dizziness, has a calming effect on the liver and it reportedly has an antioxidant and neuroprotection effect in Parkinson disease models. Thus all these factors foster a positive environment of growth for the cassia seed extract market over the projected period

“Rising application of cassia seed extract in natural beauty items; in pharmaceutical, and in food & beverage sectors due to its medicinal properties is expected to propel the sales of cassia seed extract over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Growing awareness of health benefits associated with cassia seed extract is likely to drive market growth.

Presence of alternatives may hamper the market prospects for the product.

North America is predicted to acquire a 33.6% market share in 2022.

Cassia seed extract market in Europe is projected to hold 27.4% of market share by the end of 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer profitable market opportunities over the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

Shaanxi Yongyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Xi'an Green Spring Technology Co., Ltd., Changsha Wanrun Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Botaniex Biotech Inc., Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co. Ltd., NATURES FRANCE AVIGNON, and Teatox Australia Pty Ltd., and others are some of the major players in the cassia seed extract market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, major players are keen on product development and expanding their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Cassia Seed Extract Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global cassia seed extract market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on application (cassia seed extract for pharmaceutical application, cassia seed extract for nutraceutical application, cassia seed extract for food and beverages, cassia seed extract for other applications), distribution channels (cassia seed extract sales via retail (hypermarket/ supermarket, convenience store, e-commerce), cassia seed extract sales via wholesale), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, cassia seed extract market in North America is anticipated to present notable growth over the forecast period while accounting for 33.6% of the market share in 2022. The immense presence of market manufacturers coupled with elevated demand for natural ingredients in food and beverage items is accountable for this regional growth.

In Europe, cassia seed extract market is likely to acquire 27.4% of the total market share by the end of 2022 and is projected to undergo significant growth over the assessment period. Cassia seed extract is gaining traction in this region due to the popularity of the health benefits associated with the extract. The advancing food and beverage industry also supplements this growth.

The Asia Pacific cassia seed extract market will present lucrative market opportunities over the projected period. The rapid changes in consumers’ eating habits, trends and preferences are responsible for the region’s market growth during 2022 to 2032.

