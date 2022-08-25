Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet September 8 In Person

ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 AM in person at Promise Landing Farm, owned by The Taishoff Foundation, at 16900 Clagett Landing Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.

The meeting will include an overview of the Promise Landing operation and special guests Aviva Nebesky, from Bowie, a silver medalist at the recent Maccabai Games in Israel; Morissa Hall, Maryland’s High School Rodeo Queen from Upper Marlboro; and Prince George’s County officials who are instrumental in hosting the upcoming Capital Challenge and Washington International Horse Shows. Approximately 2,000 horses are entered in October in these two shows.

The meeting will also include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, reports from stable inspectors and updates from board members. A tour of the facility and lunch will follow.

A detailed agenda, minutes from the August 10, 2022 meeting and August 19, 2022 Closed Session meeting as well as project updates and a financial summary will be sent out prior to the meeting.

For more information please contact Ross Peddicord at 410-841-5798 or via email ross.peddicord@maryland.gov

