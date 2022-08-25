Vascular Guidewires Market: Expeditious Growth Expected in Coming Years According to Experts Analysis

The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Vascular Guidewires Market by Application, Coating Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. The coronary guidewires segment accounted nearly half of the total vascular guidewires market share in 2017.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Vascular Guidewires market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Vascular Guidewires market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Vascular Guidewires market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Vascular Guidewires market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

The vascular guidewires market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report includes -

Abbott Laboratories,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard),

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Cardinal Health, Inc.,

Cook Medical Inc.,

Olympus Corporation, and

Terumo Corporation.

Stryker Corporation,

Teleflex Incorporated,

AngioDynamics,

Asahi Intecc USA, Inc.,

Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc.

The adoption of vascular guidewires is expected to increase in the near future, owing to high prevalence rate of cardiovascular disorders and rise in geriatric population. The market drew the interest of healthcare providers, owing to the benefits associated with these devices for the treatment of cardiac disorders. There are remarkable technological advancements in vascular guidewires to facilitate advanced treatments for disease management. The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players, as the markets in the developed nations are saturated with large number of vascular guidewires providers.

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the development of innovative devices, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire novel technologies are the important market trends.

