Gungor weaves a new tale of hope sought and spirituality found with their signature psychedelic gospel sound.
Gungor invites us on a musical journey to a sacred place.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gungor tells the unconventional story of redemption, inclusivity, and understanding set to the melodies and vibrations of their profound and signature psychedelic sound. Their music is inviting without borders or limits while exuding healing energy and creatively allowing listeners to experience his journey of acceptance and community.
Led by Michael Gungor, who started as a solo artist and signed to Integrity Music, at the beginning of his music career, he wrote a song with Israel Houghton called "Friend of God," which became one of the most popular songs in churches worldwide. The song put Michael on the music scene, and shortly afterward, he landed his second album deal under the name Michael Gungor Band by Brash Records in Atlanta, GA.
After changing his name to Gungor for his second record, his album "Beautiful Things" charted on the charts, went gold, and was nominated for a few Grammys. His next record, "Ghosts Upon Earth," was nominated for a couple of Grammys and solidified his talent, passion, and mark on the music industry.
Gungor is known for their cosmic imagination, and their music is emersed with undefining sounds and psychedelic beats. Frontman Michael Gungor has now transitioned from the Christian music scene and uses music as the catalyst to share his current human experience free of shame and taboo. He believes melodies and harmony are an outlet for self-expression and wants to connect with those seeking a community of diversity, inclusion, and non-judgment. Spending his childhood in a Christian household, Michael states, "I have a lot of interest in using my music, story, and other creative media to help people embrace their full human experience."
Although music is his go-to creative outlet, Michael also has two podcasts. One is an award-winning podcast called "The Liturgist," which at its height had millions of downloads, and the second podcast is called "Loving THIS." He has also made his presence known on the instrumental music scene with the creation of his instrumental band, "On Earth." One career highlight stems from "On Earth’s" music use in President Joe Biden's political ad during the 2020 elections. To add to his accomplishments, Michael has produced music for other bands and released a solo project in 2020 under the name Weiwu, which was an experimental project inspired by five rhythms of ecstatic dance. He contributes mediation and ecstatic dance to his spiritual evolution and enjoys embodiment movement practices like five rhythms dance and contact improv.
Michael is relaunching as the band "Gungor" with an upcoming album called "Love Song to Life." Gungor's music is available on major music platforms. For information and forthcoming projects, visit their website.
About Michael Gungor
Michael Gungor is a nondual spiritual teacher, author, and podcaster with two podcasts underway. He is also an accomplished author and has written two books, "The Crowd, The Critic and the Muse: A Book for Creators" and "THIS: Becoming Free." He has been featured in USA Today, NPR, and more, and fans can hear his music featured in different commercials and trailers. Michael is thriving with the upcoming relaunch of his band "Gungor" and album, "Love Song to Life."
When he is not working on crafting his signature sound, Michael enjoys novel experiences such as traveling, Burning Man, Meow Wolf, and more. Michael also enjoys laughter immensely and loves attending comedy shows and watching humorous films. However, his greatest pleasures could be found in the simplistic joys of life, such as being in nature, riding his bike, playing with his kids, and having jam sessions with his friends.
