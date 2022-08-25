Alternative Building Materials Market Expected to Reach $330.3 billion by 2030 | At a CAGR of 5.8%

Alternative Building Materials Market Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alternative building materials market size was valued at $189.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $330.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The alternative building materials market consists of revenue generated by sales for environment friendly building material such as wood, bamboo, recycled plastic and other eco-friendly material. These material are used to construct walls, windows, doors and roofs of residential and non-residential infrastructures. The alternative material are introduced to with a view to build sustainable buildings and to minimize pollution generated while manufacturing traditional building material.

Top Key Manufacturers:

The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion and partnership, to offer better products and services to customers in the alternative building materials market

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Alternative Building Materials By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By material, the wood segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By application, the flooring segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Alternative Building Materials Market Segmentation:

By Material

• Bamboo

• Recycled Plastic

• Wood

• Others

By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Flooring

