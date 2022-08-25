Global Industrial Atomizer Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% during 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of Increasing Application of Atomizers in Combustors and Automobile Industry

Key Companies Covered in the Global Industrial Atomizer Market Research Report by Research Nester are ABB Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Mekem Engineering Ltd., PNR Italia Srl, BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc., CMT Atomizers S.R.L., AM Atomizers Technology S.R.L., Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Italimpianti Orafi S.p.A., Lechler, Inc., and other key market players

Global Industrial Atomizer Market Size:

The global industrial atomizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period. Increasing application of atomizers in combustors and for painting is expected to boost the market. There has been increasing demand for industrial atomizer in automotive sector. Atomizer is machine which is known for producing a fine spray from liquid. They are extensively used for painting vehicles owing to its convenience, and less amount of paint required. The growing sales of vehicles is expected to fuel market growth. Around 80 percent of Americans reported having access to an automobile as of 2022.

Furthermore, the demand for industrial atomizer machine is increasing rapidly in the field of agriculture backed by its advance technology. Most farmers prefer using industrial atomizer machines has they are more convenient in spraying fertilizers. Increasing usage of fertilizer is further expected to propel the market for industrial atomizer. Recent statistics suggest that in 2019, global fertilizer consumption globally, stood at over 52%.

Global Industrial Atomizer Market: Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to witness the noteworthy growth

North America to gain the largest market share

Automotive sector segment to hold a substantial share

Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market Growth

The demand for atomizer in pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase at a very rapid pace. They are extensively used in delivering drugs in the lungs, nose, and throat. Owing to the increasing lung disease the market is expected to propelled the largest revenue. According to the examination of data from over 200 nations, ageing and risk factors like smoking, pollution, and overweight/obesity are among the other main risk factors for chronic lung diseases.

Further the recent development in new inhalation devices makes it easy to deliver larger amount of drug dose through nose. Also the rapid cases of Covid19 made it necessary to protect lungs. Moreover, the increasing cases of asthma is also expected to boost the growth of the market for atomizer. In 2019, 455 000 individuals died from asthma and an estimated 262 million people were affected by it. Also they are used in disinfecting the hospitals hence keeping the environment cleans and sanitized.

Global Industrial Atomizer Market: Regional Overview

The global industrial atomizer market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Presence of Major Automobile Manufacturers to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The industrial atomizer market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. Over the years, the vehicle (automotive firms) sector has exploded into a developed and well-established industry in the region. Some of the major countries growing in automobile in this region includes, China, India, and Japan. Chinese automotive industry is expanding extremely quickly and is ready to make a significant impression in the global trade area very soon thanks to a very strong feature in the component industry. China's auto industry is optimistic with sales in June reaching over 35% in May 2022.

Growing Healthcare Sector to Favour the Growth in North America Region

Further, the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest share in the global industrial atomizer market over the forecast period owing to the growth in the healthcare sector. According to data from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, federal health care spending in the US increased 36% in 2020. Moreover the pharmaceutical industry in this region is advancing, along with development in advanced medication owing to which the market is further expected to expand.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Industrial Atomizer Market, Segmentation by End-User

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Industry

Chemicals

Others

The automotive segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue on account of increasing demand for cars and other vehicles. Automobile demand exists, and sales are rising despite shortages brought on by the pandemic. The cars require to be painted hence atomizer are used in order to paint the car more conveniently. These atomizer utilizes less amount of paint hence covering the larger part with less frequency of paint.

Further increasing innovation in atomizer devices as a painting application is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has created a new type of paint atomizer (airless paint atomizer) that employs static electricity rather than air to replace traditional air paint atomizers used in automobile body painting.

Global Industrial Atomizer Market, Segmentation by Type

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Nozzle Type

Nozzle type segment is estimated to garner the largest revenue backed by increasing demand for perfumes. According to industry insiders, the fragrance industry will continue to be innovative and dynamic in the years to come as transparency, nostalgia, and tech-forward compositions become more popular. Atomizer nozzle are extensively used in perfumes. They are known for dispersing liquid into spray. They eventually distribute the liquid on a larger area and create impact force on solid surface.

Further increasing demand for paints is expected to boost the market. Car painting are being benefited by atomizer nozzle owing to its features including convenience and ability to use less pain. In spite of the fact that demand had been muted for a while, the current year could be vital for the expansion and development of various emerging and developed countries as well. For example India's automotive paint business is also counting prospects. In May 2022, BASF, an industry leader in automotive paints and coatings has mindfully expanded its facility with the most recent one in Mangalore to improve R&D expeditions and OEM goals for automotive. The development is expected to further improve adoption of industrial atomizer in the coming years.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global industrial atomizer market that are profiled include, ABB Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Mekem Engineering Ltd., PNR Italia Srl, BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc., CMT Atomizers S.R.L., AM Atomizers Technology S.R.L., Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Italimpianti Orafi S.p.A., Lechler, Inc. and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Industrial Atomizer market

In April 13, 2022, the latest dispensing, conformal coating, and selective soldering technologies will be on exhibit at SMT Connect 2022 in Germany, where Nordson Electronics Solutions will also be selling these products.

In July 24, 2021, in order to continue its growth and consolidation programme in Spain, CMT Atomizers announced its collaboration with CAISA Constructora Auxiliar de Ingeniera, S.L.

