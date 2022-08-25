Global Whisper Valve Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~11% During 2022-2031; Increased Awareness on Noise Pollution to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Whisper Valve Market Research Report by Research Nester are Starmed Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CapitalAir Corporation, Schreiner GmbH, Burkert Corporation, Manpro Equipments Private Limited, Chunji Corporation, Vitality Medical, Middlesex Gases & Technologies, Inc., Airgas, Inc., and other key market players.

Global Whisper Valve Market Size:

The global whisper valve market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~11% over the forecast period. Noise pollution is a critical issue for both human health and environment. Prolonged exposure to high noise leads to various health effects including irritation, sleep cycle disturbance, high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairing and the most common problem is Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL). Rising need to control noise pollution is likely to propel the market growth. According to UN Environment Programme, approximately 90% of people using public transport in New York are exposed to much higher level of decibel than a recommended limit. Furthermore, the cyclists of Ho Chi Minh City are under the noise levels of 78 Decibel, which might lead to permanent hearing loss in them.

Global Whisper Valve Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Medical segment to dominate the revenue graph

200-300 PSIG sub-segment remains prominent in the gauge type segment

Rising Need for Organ Transplantation to Fuel Market Growth

Transplantation of organs, tissues or human cells is a life changing process, it saves many lives, mitigate serious problems as well as recover vital functions. There are huge mass of people waiting for transplantation to save their lives. Nearly 1,05,786 people including men, women and children are on the US’s waiting list for transplantation. Furthermore, in United States, over 40,000 transplants took place in 2021. Storage of donated organs, tissues or cells is a crucial part of transplant procedure, special cryogenic containers of liquid nitrogen are required for their successful preservations. Additionally, the whisper valve helps to contain the high pressure of liquid nitrogen stored in the containers, it also works as a safety device to silence the noise of these containers. Therefore, rising need of organ donation and transplantation is indirectly to boost the market growth of whisper valve market.

Global Whisper Valve Market: Regional Overview

The global whisper valve market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Noise Pollution is to Augment the Market Growth in Europe

Noise pollution is advancing in the region of Europe. It impacts public health in different ways such as annoyance, heart problems, degrading life & mental quality and others. According to European Environment Agency 20% of people in Europe that corresponds to over 100 million people, are subjected to prolonged noise levels that are bad for their health. In a year 48,000 new cases of ischemic heart disease, 12,000 premature deaths were reported due to environmental noise pollution. Furthermore, noise pollution in Europe attributes to chronic high sleep disturbance in 6.5 million people and chronic high annoyance in 22 million people. Thus, need of containment of rising problems due to noise pollution is to favor the whistle valve market growth.

Growing List of Patients for Organ Transplantation is to Fuel the Market Growth in North America

Rising problems of organ malfunctioning leads to increased transplantation of human cells, tissues or whole organ. In United States, more than 0.1 million people are on the waiting list of organ transplant and a new person is added to that list in around every 9 minutes. Furthermore, nearly 85% people are in the need of kidney transplant. Along with this, increased use of medical gases is to influence the market growth. Thus, rising need of organ transplantation will lead a positive influence on whisper valve market growth of North America.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Whisper Valve Market, Segmentation by Gauge Type

0 to 25 PSIG

26-200 PSIG

200-300 PSIG

300-500 PSIG

Others

By gauge type, 200-300 PSIG is expected to project the significant growth. It solves the problems of loud noise, it activates the relief valve in cryogenic containers, it is easily installed on these containers and relieve its pressure silently. The average library noise level is around 40 dB, 230 PSIG whisper valve by can reduce the noise levels upto 40-50 dB. In addition, it can blow-off the gas loss to less than 48 cubic feet per 24 hour.

Global Whisper Valve Market, Segmentation by Application

Medical

Food & Beverage

Hot-Air Balloon

Others

Medical Segment is expected to garner the highest market revenue owing to increased demand of oxygen supply during COVID-19. Breathing problem caused by coronavirus has made the supply of medical gases even more dire. As of May 2021, the need of oxygen in India reached to around 2 million standards 7 mᶾ cylinders per day and for Brazil it was nearly 6 times higher. According to WHO, among the patient with early symptoms of COVID-19, nearly 14% required oxygen therapy. Additionally, in 2021 more than half a million people in low and middle income countries were estimated to required oxygen treatment.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global whisper valve market are Starmed Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CapitalAir Corporation, Schreiner GmbH, Burkert Corporation, Manpro Equipments Private Limited, Chunji Corporation, Vitality Medical, Middlesex Gases & Technologies, Inc., Airgas, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Whisper Valve Market

In January 2022 Emerson has launched its latest offering in whisper valve under the brand, Fisher™ WhisperTube Modal Attenuator to manage noisy vapor emissions for various industrial applications and reduces noise upto 15 decibel.

In March 2022, Philips to broaden its network of clinical partners, in order to set new standard of care for the treatment by minimally invasive surgery and early detection of lung cancer. This expansion is to be done in Belgium, France, UK and Israel. It involves the installation of Philip Lung Suite real time 3-D imaging solutions in the stated regions.





