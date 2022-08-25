Threat Hunting Market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 18.4% between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to dominate the global threat hunting market, reaching a market valuation of around ~US$ 2,969.2 Mn by 2032. South Asia & Pacific market on the other hand is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.5% during 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global threat hunting market is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 2,047.0 Mn in 2022 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 11,125.3 Mn by the end of 2032.



Rising incidence of cyber-attacks, expansion of end-use industries and growing popularity of advanced cyber security solutions like threat hunting due to their higher effectiveness are some of the key factors driving the global threat hunting market.

Over the years, rising need for improving cyber security has prompted organizations to use advanced security solutions like threat hunting and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Threat hunting is a proactive approach to identifying previously unknown, or ongoing non-remediated threats within an organization’s network. Threat hunting solutions provide advantages to organizations such as shortening investigation time, improving response speed, more profound understanding of the organization, improving the quality of the cybersecurity team, mitigating overall risk to the organization, and many more.

Thus, advantages provided by threat hunting solutions for many organizations are anticipated to drive the demand for the threat hunting during the forecast period.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15489

Similarly, rapid expansion of industries such as BFSI, Telecom & IT, healthcare, and manufacturing across emerging economies is expected to boost the growth of threat hunting market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways: Threat hunting Market

By solution, the services segment is set to grow at 19.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. Among the enterprise size, SMEs segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By industry, the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a leading CAGR of 22.7% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. The U.S. threat hunting market is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 15.2% through 2032.

through 2032. The threat hunting market in China is anticipated to grow by 6.1X during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With rising demand for advanced cyber security solutions, the threat hunting market in Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% during forecasted period.

“Increasing number of cyber-threats in various industries including IT, healthcare, and BFSI industries are expected to drive the demand for threat hunting solutions.” says FMI analyst.

Threat Hunting Solutions Mitigates Overall Risk to the Organization and Improves the Quality of Cybersecurity Team

As per IBM report, the average cost of a data breach in 2021 was US $ 4.24 Mn. In order to prevent these data breaches, businesses employ threat hunting.

Threat hunting provides organizations an advantage in the battle against operational disruptions such as fraud risk, expensive repairs, diminished competitiveness, tarnished reputation, costly settlements, and regulatory censure. It ultimately improves the quality of cybersecurity team of organizations.

Thus, rapid surge in cyber-attacks worldwide and growing awareness about the higher effectiveness of threat hunting solutions will continue to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15489



Threat Hunting Outlook by Category

By Solution:

Software

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Network Threat Analytics

Others

Services

Threat Hunting Services

Security Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Support Services

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Threat Hunting Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the threat hunting market research is segmented into four major sections – solution ((software (Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), network threat analytics, and others)), enterprise size (Small And Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises)), industry (BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and others) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the threat hunting demand outlook.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15489

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Solutions

4.2. Global Average Pricing Benchmark Analysis

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Threat Hunting Market

5.2. Pre COVID-19 Analysis (2017-2019)

5.3. Expected Recovery/Growth Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

5.4. Key Action Points for Solution Providers

Read More TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Sale: An advanced persistent threat is an attack in which an unauthorized user gains access to a system or network and remains there for an extended period of time without being detected. Advanced persistent threats are particularly dangerous for enterprises, as hackers have ongoing access to sensitive company data

Specialized Threat Analysis And Protection Market Size: The global specialized threat analysis and protection market is expected to grow as end users are moving from basic antivirus solutions to endpoint solutions which are used to detect advanced threats. Vendors are adopting new technologies like behavioural analytics along with other non-signature based detection capabilities

Mobile Threat Management Security Software Market Share: The global mobile threat management security software market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 21,600.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 4490.0 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period

Insider Threat Protection Market Trends: North America is expected to be one of the key insider threat protection market owing to the widespread digitalization across all industrial sectors and growing adoption of advanced insider threat protection among enterprises in the region

Threat Detection Systems Market Growth: Threat Detection Systems market is growing significantly due to incapability of web filtration and anti-virus solutions to secure business applications from advance and organized cyber-attacks that includes malware and remote access to business applications to steal corporate data

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports