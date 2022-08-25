Registration Now Open For 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference, Government, Business & Military Leaders Will Convene In Richmond September 14 »

Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference to be held Wednesday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF), will bring together government leaders, military leaders, and industry experts for discussions on how to best support Virginia’s military bases and the veteran community through partnerships. The event will support the crucial mission of ensuring Virginia remains the best state in the nation for our military and veteran families to live, work and thrive.

The morning general session will feature keynote remarks by Stu Shea, Chairman and President & CEO of Peraton. Other highlights include a panel of leaders from Virginia’s military installations discussing how we can support the military community in the Commonwealth, plus panel discussions on how employers can play a role in addressing the mental health of our veteran workforce, and how to best ensure successful transitions from military to civilian careers.

The Conference will also include the annual Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards Luncheon where selected V3 Certified Employers will be recognized for their exceptional commitment to recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans and military spouses over the past year.

“With more than 700,000 veterans calling Virginia home and thousands more active duty service members and their spouses on bases throughout the state, the military community represents a major component in Virginia’s economic success. This is an important conference for all employers and business leaders to attend,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade.

“With one of the largest veteran populations in the country, Virginia remains deeply committed to empowering the men and women who answer the call to serve by providing a high quality of life for them not only while they serve, but as they transition to civilian life,” said Virginia Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Barry DuVal. “The Virginia Chamber is honored to partner with our state and military leaders on policy initiatives and services that ensure the Commonwealth remains the best state in the nation for military families.”

“Early Bird” discount registration for the 2022 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference is available through August 31st. To register for the Conference and luncheon, please visit 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs Conference – Virginia Chamber of Commerce (vachamber.com).

Current V3 Certified employers are eligible for three free tickets to this event. Further information regarding obtaining the promo code to obtain free registration may be obtained by contacting joy@allaboutpresentation.com.

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 28,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. In December 2021, the Chamber released its new statewide strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2030, which has engaged over 7,000 business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community leaders to lay out a plan to ensure Virginia remains at the top of national business climate rankings. Learn more at www.blueprintvirginia.org.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than

90,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of

Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS)

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF)

VVSF is an independent state agency that supports Virginia veterans and their families through the office of the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and its statewide programs. VVSF raises private funds to supplement and extend the reach of DVS programs and services that not covered by state and federal funding. For more information, go to www.vvsf.org or contact VVSF Executive Secretary Karla Williams Boughey at karla.boughey@vsf.virginia.gov.