Nanopore Technologies Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of $680.87 Mn by 2030
The global nanopore technologies market is projected to reach $6,80,872.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.40% from 2021 to 2030. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.
The global nanopore technologies market was valued at $1,74,388.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,80,872.4 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.40% from 2021 to 2030. Nanopore sequencing is a third-generation technology for sequencing biopolymers containing polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA as well as other components. This technique involves the sequencing of a single molecule of DNA or RNA without the requirement for PCR amplification or chemical labelling. Furthermore, this sequencing has the potential to offer lower genotyping costs, greater testing mobility, and faster sample processing with the capacity to display findings in real time. It is one of the most recent sequencing methods, and it aids in establishing the nucleotide order in DNA or RNA.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Nanopore Technologies Market have also been included in the study.
Nanopore Technologies Market Key Players: Cyclomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Grandomics, INanoBio Inc., Qitan Technology, Quantapore, Inc., Nabsys, Inc., Nonacus, Inc., ONTERA, Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.
Nanopore Technologies Market by Product: Instruments and Consumables
Nanopore Technologies Market by Application: DNA Sequencing and RNA Sequencing
Nanopore Technologies Market by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others
