Voice and Speech Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 4.28 Bn by 2029, Exhibit CAGR of 18.30% - Data Bridge Market Research

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.30% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 4.28 billion by 2029. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of this market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

The dependable Voice and Speech Analytics market research report can direct organizations in gaining vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends, and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provide real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report highlights the scope, size, disposition, and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. A promotional Voice and Speech Analytics business report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates, and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis:

The growing number of call centres, the growing need for customer relationship management (CRM), technological advancement, rising demand for more accurate risk management solutions, and enterprise competition are the major factors driving the growth of the Speech Analytics Market.

Furthermore, speech analytics technology assists many businesses in analysing market trends and opportunities, as well as unproductive call volumes and the factors driving high costs. This technology also enables many businesses to work with unstructured data gathered from customer interactions, resulting in a better customer experience. As a result, the demand for speech analytics has increased across a wide range of businesses. Another driving factor for speech analytics is the availability of cloud-based real-time speech analytics solutions, which offer numerous opportunities to businesses.

List of the leading companies operating in the Voice and Speech Analytics Market includes:

* Verint, NICE Ltd

* CallMiner

* Avaya Inc

* Genesys

* Clarabridge

* Voci Technologies, Inc

* ZOOM International

* Calabrio

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

* AlmavivA

* Marchex, INC

* Enghouse Interactive

* Castel Communications

* Aspect Software, Inc

* Sabio Ltd, Business Systems (UK) Ltd

* Talkdesk, Inc

* VoiceBase, Inc

Key Benefits of the report:

* This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Voice and Speech Analytics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

* The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Voice and Speech Analytics market share.

* The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Voice and Speech Analytics market growth scenario.

* Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

* The report provides a detailed global Voice and Speech Analytics market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Scope and Market Size:

* Voice and speech analytics market on the basis of component has been segmented as solution and services. Solution has been further segmented into speech engine, indexing analysis and query tools, reporting and visualization tools. Services have been further segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance services, deployment and integration services.

* Based on industry vertical, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and defence, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality and others.

* On the basis of deployment model, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into on premise and cloud.

* Based on organisation size, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

* Voice and speech analytics market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for voice and speech analytics market includes sentiment analysis, customer experience management, call monitoring, agent performance monitoring, sales performance management, competitive intelligence, risk and compliance management and others

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the voice and speech analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the voice and speech analytics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* How much revenue will the Voice and Speech Analytics market generate by the end of the forecast period?

* Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

* What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Voice and Speech Analytics market?

* Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Voice and Speech Analytics market?

* What indicators are likely to stimulate the Voice and Speech Analytics market?

* What are the main strategies of the major players in the Voice and Speech Analytics market to expand their geographic presence?

* What are the main advances in the Voice and Speech Analytics market?

* How do regulatory standards affect the Voice and Speech Analytics market?

