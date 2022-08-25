Mother & Child Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 1795.9 Bn by 2030, At CAGR of 13.7% | Allied Market Research

Mother & Child Healthcare Market Report

The global mother and child healthcare market is projected to reach $ 1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Mother & Child Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital.

The global mother and child healthcare market was valued at $ 504.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030. Maternal and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Mother & Child Healthcare Market have also been included in the study.

Mother & Child Healthcare Market Key Players: APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital.

Mother & Child Healthcare Market by Service: Pre-Natal Services, Birthing Services, Post-Natal Services, and Fertility Services

Mother & Child Healthcare Market by Maternal Age: Under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, and 39 & Above

Mother & Child Healthcare Market by Location: Hospitals, Nursing Homes & Clinics, In-Home Services and Online

