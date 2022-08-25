Submit Release
Intersection Closure Scheduled for Brown County Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 12 in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Contact:  Bruce Schroeder, Aberdeen Area Engineering Manager, 605-626-7885

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be closing Brown County Highway 12 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

The intersection is planned to be reopened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The work consists of installing a new pipe at this intersection. Motorists should use alternate routes during this scheduled closure.  

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

