Global Blockchain Technology Market Size Worth $69 Billion by 2030 at a 68% CAGR Check Blockchain Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Value & Analysis: Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Study Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Blockchain Technology Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 69 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 68% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM, AWS, Intel, Infosys, NTT Data and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Value, Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Provider (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure), By Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Transportation and Logistics, Agriculture and Food, Energy and Utilities, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Retail and Ecommerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

The report examines the market drivers and restraints for blockchain technology as well as how they will affect demand over the forecast period. The paper also looks at international potential in the global blockchain technology sector.

Blockchain Technology Market: Overview

The business network can record transactions and track assets more easily thanks to blockchain technology. Real estate, vehicles, money, and real estate are examples of tangible assets (intellectual property, patents, copyrights, trademarks). On the blockchain network, nearly anything of value may be tracked and traced, lowering costs and risks for all parties.

Blockchain is the best technology for delivering this data since it allows for fully transparent, instantaneously shared data to be kept in an immutable ledger that is only available to authorized network users. Orders, payments, accounts, production, and more may all be tracked using the blockchain network.

Growth Factors

Market expansion is anticipated as a result of businesses like PayPal and Xbox accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. To enable crypto-based payments for its patrons, numerous eateries have joined with crypto solution providers.

Blockchain technology offers enormous potential in a number of industries, including finance, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things.

Numerous application areas, including smart city initiatives, smart transportation, vehicle connection and self-driving cars, smart grids, and smart homes, have widely deployed IoT devices.

Numerous businesses are creating new technology use cases utilizing IoT devices, which are widely used as IoT devices. Blockchain technology is being used by some innovators to build decentralized networks of IoT devices. As a result, there is no longer a requirement for a central hub for device connection.

Blockchain technology is anticipated to enable direct device-to-device communication, eliminating the need for additional surveillance systems.

Segmental Overview

In the retail and e-commerce sectors, the blockchain technology market is estimated to expand at the fastest rates during the forecasted period. The retail and e-commerce spectrum is a global network of suppliers, retailers, e-commerce portals, and customers that interact in both physical storefronts and online digital channels. All retail and online businesses are currently investing heavily to improve the shopping experience for their customers.

Blockchain technology is improving the customer experience quickly. With a positive client experience, retail and online businesses should be able to gain customer loyalty. Thanks to blockchain technology, retailers may use smart contracts to resolve customer-related disputes outside of court.

Some of the prominent players

IBM

AWS

Intel

Infosys

NTT Data

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the blockchain technology market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the blockchain technology market forward?

What are the blockchain technology industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the blockchain technology market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the blockchain technology market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Development

March 2021 - The general release of Ethereum, a well-known decentralized blockchain technology that created a peer-to-peer network enabling members to transact without a reliable central authority on Amazon Managed Blockchain, was announced by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in March 2021. Decentralized finance (DeFi), a network of financial apps based on blockchain networks, is one of the more well-known use cases that it allowed.

May 2021 – Circle Internet Financial Ltd., a developer of blockchain technology, declared in May 2021 that it had secured $ 440 million from institutional and strategic investors. These monies were used by the business to grow both internally and externally.

September 2020 - Neuromorphic.io joined the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community in September 2020. (INRC). The first blockchain firm to be approved into Intel's esteemed research division was Neuromorphic.io, which planned to conduct cutting-edge research for the creation of blockchain-based neuromorphic computer devices.

September 2020 - Huawei's blockchain-based cloud service, Blockchain Service 2.0, was updated in September 2020. (BCS 2.0). The new and improved platform can handle 50,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS), which is far more than Bitcoin and Ethereum can. Additionally, BCS 2.0 extended capability will support more than 1,000 nodes, fulfilling the needs of large-scale and commercial blockchain networks.

May 2020 - The Hyperledger Fabric 2.5-powered IBM Blockchain Platform 2.5 will enable developers to switch to cutting-edge multi-party systems in May 2020. These multi-party solutions allowed for multi-cloud offerings, IoT connectivity, real-time analytics and reporting, logistics, and supply chain management.

Global Blockchain Technology Market: Report Scope

Regional Landscape



According to estimates, North America holds the largest market share in the blockchain technology industry. The region’s market expansion is anticipated to be fuelled by early blockchain adoption and the existence of numerous securities and blockchain technology solution providers. As a means of enabling data security, preventing cyber-attacks and industrial espionage, ensuring data security and confidentiality, and promoting business continuity, businesses in the region are progressively implementing security and vulnerability management solutions. It is being used by me.

Browse the full “Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Value, Analysis Report By Component (Platform, Services), By Provider (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure), By Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Transportation and Logistics, Agriculture and Food, Energy and Utilities, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Retail and Ecommerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/blockchain-technology-market/

Competitive Landscape

These major competitors in the blockchain technology market , along with their business profiles, recent advancements, and important market strategies, are the subject of in-depth competition analysis in the study.

The global blockchain technology market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Provider

Application

Middleware

Infrastructure

By Organization

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture and Food

Energy and Utilities

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

On the basis of Geography



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

