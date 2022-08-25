Carrier Screening Market Size to Hit USD 4.0 Bn by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Carrier Screening Market Research

The carrier screening market size is projected to reach $4,002.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Carrier Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Eurofins Scientific, Invitae Corporation, Opko Health, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Luminex Corporation.

The carrier screening market size was valued at $1,378.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,002.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the global carrier screening market is expected to be driven primarily by increased emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, surge in demand for personalized medicine, and rise in applications of screening tests in genetic disorders. Genetic diseases, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay–Sachs disease, are inherited disorders. For such diseases, carrier testing can provide information about a couple’s risk of having a child with a genetic condition. Many genetic disorders can be detected early during pregnancy by prenatal screening or carrier screening. Hence, increase in demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fueling the growth of this market.

Impact Analysis – Carrier Screening Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Carrier Screening industry factors with impacts of current events.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Carrier Screening Market have also been included in the study.

Carrier Screening Market Key Players: Eurofins Scientific, Invitae Corporation, Opko Health, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Luminex Corporation.

Carrier Screening Market by Type: Expanded Carrier Screening and Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

Carrier Screening Market by Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, and Others

Carrier Screening Market by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, and Others

