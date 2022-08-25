MDC invites people to get tips on catching catfish on Sept. 6

Body

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals who are new to fishing for catfish and want to learn more about how to catch these popular sportfish should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Catfish – Catch, Clean & Cook.” This free program will be from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 6 at MDC’s Chesapeake Fish Hatchery in Lawrence County. The address of the Chesapeake Hatchery is 21186 Highway 174, Mount Vernon. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186856

Topics that will be covered by MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes during the first portion of the program include catfish biology and habits, fishing methods, regulations, and how to clean catfish.

After this, participants can fish for channel catfish at one of Chesapeake Hatchery’s ponds. Individuals can bring their own fishing gear and bait or use equipment and bait provided by MDC staff. Those ages 16 years through 64 must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit.

Each participant will be allowed to catch and clean three catfish. Anglers should also bring a cooler with ice, cold pack or some other means for taking their catfish home. At the conclusion of the event, participants will be able to sample some fried catfish. More information about this program can be obtained by e-mailing Andy.Rhodes@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.