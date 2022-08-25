Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market : Upgradation Installation Type to Grow at CAGR 6.0% From 2021-2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Military Aircraft, and Others), Component (Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, SATCOM Terminals, and Others), Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial) and Installation Type (New Installation and Upgradation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global airborne L-Band SATCOM industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for SATCOM on-the-move (OTM) solutions, rise in adoption in high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) and medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAVs for surveillance applications, and modernization of air traffic management system drive the growth of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and backend operations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals and increase in demand for long-haul flights present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown, which in turn, forced the airborne L-band SATCOM providers to partially or completely shut their operations. This resulted in a loss in revenue.

Moreover, authorities started using airborne L-band SATCOM to broadcast messages & information about lockdown measures, especially in rural areas that lack open communication channels for health information.

However, governments & local authorities opted for the use of drones for surveillance to prevent people from gathering. They entered into multiple agreements with different companies for the implementation of L-band SATCOM services that can operate on a wider location.

The commercial aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on platform, the commercial aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to major SATCOM companies being working together to create SATCOM solutions for the growing commercial aviation industry. However, the UAV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for UAVs in various applications.

The new installation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on installation type, the new installation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in deployment of modern airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications as well as increased demand for new commercial aircraft orders. Moreover, the upgradation segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030, as the government and commercial aviation businesses are upgrading their existing aircraft to provide reliable mobile ad-hoc networking and data, voice, and picture communication beyond line-of-sight.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. This is due to an increase in demand for military satellite systems and equipment in the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in focus on strengthening various military industries in emerging nations such as China and India.

Leading Market Players:-

ASELSAN A.S.

Ball Corporation

Cobham Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Inmarsat Global Limited

Iridium Communications Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

