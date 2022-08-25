Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2022 | Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2022 | North America dominated the global market in 2021 with a revenue of $746.40 million

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Remote Patient Monitoring Market,” The remote patient monitoring market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The remote patient monitoring market had a positive impact during the pandemic, owing to social distancing norms and least availability of hospital beds prompted for maximum adaptation of home-based patient care system. Hence, overall, the pandemic had a positive impact on remote monitoring market.

Do Enquiry for Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1727

Remote patient monitoring devices check patients’ body temperature, respiration rate, heart rate, and blood pressure without invasive treatments. Day-to-day monitoring equipment, such as glucometers for diabetic patients and heart or blood pressure monitors for cardiac patients, are examples of remote patient monitoring technologies. Information can be delivered to a physician’s office through a software application installed on the patient’s internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet using telehealth communication lines.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the remote patient monitoring market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers remote patient monitoring market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global remote patient monitoring market growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2021 declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and general wellbeing crisis of international concern. COVID-19 has impacted around 210 countries across the globe ,owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. State-run administrations across the globe declared inescapable lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to forestall breakdown of the healthcare structure. States have additionally given constraints and preventions on undertakings and elective surgeries. These obstructions continue to influence the growth of different industries and the enhanced response toward these regulations affects the industry. The distribution, production, and store network have been impacted, due to lockdowns across the globe.

Key Market Segments

By Condition

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Blood Pressure

Mental Health

Others

By Component

Devices

Software

Key Market Players

Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Masimo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Corporation

Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1727

The remote patient monitoring market share is segmented on the basis of condition, component and region. By condition, the market is fragmented into congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, blood pressure, mental health and others. The congestive heart failure segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $916.75 million. Growth of the segment is attributed to rising burden of chronic diseases such as heart diseases due to lifestyle changes and the rising geriatric population. By component the market is segregated into devices and software.

The device segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $1,453.63 million. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surge in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD and the growing demand for home-based monitoring devices are responsible for the high growth rate. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Remote Patient Monitoring Market

South Korea Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Singapore Remote Patient Monitoring Market

China Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Indonesia Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Australia Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Taiwan Remote Patient Monitoring Market

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Indian Dental Consumables Market

Intraoral Scanners Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.