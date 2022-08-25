Baby Infant Formula Market to exhibit a growth of 9.5% by 2025 | By Type, Ingredient, and Distribution Channel

Baby Infant Formula Market

Baby Infant Formula Market by Type, Ingredient, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of women participations in labor force, high nutritional content of infant formula, and surge in middle-class population in emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby infant formula market. By type, the infant milk segment held the major share in 2017. By distribution channel, on the other hand, the hypermarkets segment would appeared to be the highest revenue holder in the same year.

The global baby infant formula market was pegged at $24.04 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $45.34 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in number of women participations in labor force, high nutritional content of infant formula, and surge in middle-class population in emerging economies drive the growth of the global baby infant formula market. On the other hand, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, upsurge in preference for organic baby food & drinks and development of technology that results in emergence of new products are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Baby infant formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2629?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain which caused shortage in raw materials, thereby impacting the global baby infant formula market significantly.

Nevertheless, the regulations are gradually being eased off and the market is expected to get back to its position soon.

The global baby infant formula market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the infant milk segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2025. The growing-up milk segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.4% till 2025.

Purchase Enquire About Baby Infant Formula Industry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2629

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the pharmacy/medical store would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by 2025.

By geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2017, garnering more than half of the global market. Simultaneously, LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2025. The other two regions studied in the report include North America and Europe.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2629

The leading market players analyzed in the global baby infant formula market report include Arla Foods Amba, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone, D-Signstore, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Abbott, Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), and Campbell Soups.These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Similar Reports:

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2026

Global Infant Nutrition Market Expected to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2026

Upcoming Reports:

Baby Drinking Water Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinking-water-market-A11800

Canned Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-meat-market-A11141

Advanced Craft Chocolate market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-craft-chocolate-market-A11161

Canned Soup Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-soup-market-A08749

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research