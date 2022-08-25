Voting Is Open: The Search for America's Favorite Pet Is On
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all cute, cuddly, creepy, or crawly critters! America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom is underway, and unique pets from around the world are joining in on the fun. One pet and its owner will take home $10,000 and a feature in In Touch Magazine. All species are welcome, as the America’s Favorite Pet (AFP) Competition takes a walk on the wild side.
This is the first year that all animals are welcome to compete, but it is not the first America’s Favorite Pet Competition. Since 2020, America’s Favorite Pet has crowned one Top Cat and Top Dog each year. The winners each received $5,000 and a feature in Catster or Dogster Magazine. This time, AFP: Animal Kingdom has upped the ante. As an organization full of animal lovers, the AFP Team knew it was time to let all animals, whether furry, feathery, scaly, or gilled, become a part of the AFP Family. Voting is now open — and the public will decide who will win America’s Favorite Pet: Animal Kingdom!
AFP is more than just a lighthearted competition for the world’s cutest critters; it’s also a chance to give back. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PAWS, a 501(c)3 dedicated to helping cats, dogs, and wild animals thrive in happy, healthy homes or in their natural habitats. PAWS actively rehabilitates orphaned and injured wildlife, shelters and adopts homeless cats and dogs, and provides education and outreach within the community to promote compassionate action for animals. America’s Favorite Pet is proud to continue its support of PAWS and animals everywhere!
Those interested in learning more about America’s Favorite Pet and casting their vote can visit https://americasfavpet.com/ for more details.
