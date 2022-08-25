Turntable Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global turntable market size is expected to reach USD 508.3 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of in-house DJ and EDM, growing number of DJs preferring to rent music equipment, and increasing trend of vinyl records to boost aesthetic appeal are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. The advent of vintage turntables and reemergence of trend of vinyl records has further boosted demand for turntables and is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Turntable is a circular rotating platform of a phonograph such as record player and gramophone, among others. It is a device specifically used for playing sound recording and nowadays versatile and modern devices in cost-effective prices. Modern turntables are equipped with advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports that enable seamless recording of vinyl to the computer.

The latest and updated research report on the Global turntable Market covers a comprehensive overview of the turntable market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the turntable market. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the turntable market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the turntable market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the turntable market.

Top competitors of the Turntable Market profiled in the report include:

Sound United, LLC, inMusic, Inc., Clear Audio Electronic GmBH, Panasonic Corporation, Thorens, Pro-Ject Audio Systems, Audio-Technica Corporation, TEAC Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and Crosley Radio.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

DJ segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity of DJ music across the globe, increasing demand for turntables from new and emerging DJs, and growing trend of in-house DJ and live music shows.

Moving magnet segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Moving magnet design is durable, is equipped with a user-replaceable stylus, and delivers moderate to high output level which have increased their adoption in home stereo systems and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment going ahead.

Music composition segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of turntables for hip-hop, classical, or EDM music composition.

North America is expected to dominate other regions in terms of revenue over the forecast period attributed to rising popularity and trend of DJ music, presence of large number of music clubs and bars, and increasing number of live shows, music concerts, and music shows in the region.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global turntable market on the basis of type, cartridges, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Belt drive

Direct Drive

Idler Wheel

DJ

Cartridges Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Moving Magnet

Moving Coil

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Residential

Music Composition

Music Clubs & Bars

Concerts

Others

Regional Analysis of the Turntable Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Turntable market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Turntable business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Turntable market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Turntable market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

