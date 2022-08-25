Medical Aesthetics Market Estimated to Incredible Growth Forecast to USD 24.84 Billion till 2029 with CAGR of 11.4%

Global Medical Aesthetics Market

DBMR analyses the Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product Type, Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical aesthetics market was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 24.84 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Medical Aesthetics Market Scenario

Aesthetic medicine is a broad word for specialisations that focus on improving the appearance of cosmetic products by treating scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, and liver spots. Dermatology, dental and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all traditionally included. Procedures in aesthetic medicine are typically sufficient. The demand for healthcare services has increased around the world as technology and equipment have advanced,

In addition, the rise in the adoption of home-use aesthetic devices and growing disposable incomes are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the coming years.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Medical Aesthetics Market are : Lumenis (Israel), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China), Cynosure (US), Candela Medical (US), Aerolase Corp. (US), A.R.C. Laser Gmbh (Germany), Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh (Germany), Cutera. (US), Eclipse (US), Lutronic (South Korea), Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (US), Merz Pharma (Germany), Quanta System. (Italy), Sciton. (US), SharpLight Technologies Inc. (Canada), Syneron Medical Ltd. (US), Venus Concept. (Canada), Allergan, Inc. (Ireland) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Scope And Market Size:

The medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and distribution channel.

Product Type

Aesthetic Lasers

Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Application

Anti-Aging and Wrinkles

Facial and Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Body Shaping and Cellulite

Tattoo Removal

Vascular Lesions

Psoriasis and Vitiligo

Others

End User

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail

Complete Guidance of The Global Medical Aesthetics Market Report:

To comprehend Global Medical Aesthetics Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Medical Aesthetics Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rise in the adoption of minimally invasive

The preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic therapies over traditional surgical procedures has risen significantly. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical techniques have a number of advantages over typical surgical procedures, including less discomfort, scars, and recovery time.

Growing adoption of aesthetic procedures

In rising countries, there is a growing desire to seem fit and young, which has increased demand for aesthetic treatments. Consumers are becoming more interested in cosmetic operations such as nose reshaping, liposuction, and botox injections.

Accessibility of technologically advanced and user friendly products

The introduction of technologically improved technologies, such as non-invasive fat freezing body contouring systems.

Opportunities:

Regional Outlook of Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

Research Methodology : Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

