West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident; follow advised detour routes

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are closed this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax.

The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.

Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.

View map of detour route.

All truck traffic should be mindful to avoid secondary roads.

The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are all on scene and have the spill contained. An environmental contractor is in route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.

Additional updates will be provided throughout the day.


