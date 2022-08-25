Global Lymphedema Treatment Market to Hit Sales of $11.58 Billion By 2028 | 60% of Leukemia and 10% of Breast Cancer Patients are the Potential Consumers of Lymphedema Treatment Industry

Global lymphedema treatment market size was valued at USD 8.15 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11.58 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population ages, more people are coming down with lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling of the arms, legs and other extremities. Treatment for lymphedema can be expensive and difficult, so there's growing demand for affordable and accessible options. As per SkyQuest market analysis, incidence rate of primary lymphedema is extremely rare and affects around 1 in 100,000 individuals. However, secondary lymphedema treatment market is gaining high demand as it affects around 1 in 1000 Americans each year. The study also found that lymphedema affected more than 1 million people in the United States in 2020. Thus, making it the sixth most common cause of leg and arm swelling. The National Women’s Health Resource Center reports that lymphedema is more common in women than in men, and that it usually affects people over the age of 50. While there is no cure for lymphedema, treatments can help relieve symptoms and prevent disability.

It is estimated that lymphedema affects 350,000 Americans each year, which means that there are likely many more people affected than has been reported.

As per SkyQuest analysis, one emerging treatment method is hydrotherapy—flushing Lymphedema away with water! This approach uses hot or cold water to break up the swelling, which helps relieve pain and improve mobility. Hydrotherapy can be done in a variety of settings, including at home or at specialized clinics. Additionally, alternative therapies are being used to treat lymphedema. These methods include acupuncture, massage therapy and even yoga. Many people find these methods to be helpful in managing their symptoms and improving their quality of life.

60% of Leukemia and 10% of Breast Cancer Patients are the Potential Consumers of Lymphedema Treatment Market, Says SkyQuest Analyst

Cancer patients are more likely to develop lymphedema than the general population. Lymphedema is especially common in female cancer patients, and it is believed to be caused by the breakdown of lymph vessels caused by the cancer itself or by the treatment that is given to the patient. Lymphedema can also be a side effect of medications that are used to treat cancer, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

However, SkyQuest’s research suggests that in the global lymphedema treatment market it is common in those with multiple myeloma, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, Breast cancer, and leukemia. In fact, our studies estimate that up to 60% of patients with leukemia have evidence of lymphedema at some point during their illness. This means that there are potentially millions of individuals with cancer who are experiencing this condition. Currently, more than 2.3 million individuals are living with leukemia. Out of which, more than 1.5 million are based in the US alone. It was also found in our market analysis that around 10% of the women with breast cancer are diagnosed with lymphedema each year. As per latest data published by WHO, around 2.4 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and more than 240,000 women suffered from the lymphedema in the same year.

SkyQuest has published a report on lymphedema Treatment market. The report provides epidemiology of patient suffering from lymphedema and current treatment methodology and treatment options as per categories such as primary and secondary. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the patient that acquired and acquires lymphedema during the cancer treatment and after the treatment. This data would help the lymphedema Treatment market participant in understanding who are their major consumers, how the demand for their drugs is being driven, behavior analysis of cancer patient with lymphedema.

Demand for Steroid Hormone Therapy is On the Rise in Global Lymphedema Treatment Market

The popularity of steroid hormone therapy as a treatment for patients with lymphedema is on the rise. This is due to the efficacy of these therapies in reducing swelling and improving quality of life. In June 2017, the FDA approved the use of transdermal steroid therapy for chronic lymphedema. This approval makes steroid hormone therapy one of the most effective treatments available for this condition.

There are a few different types of steroid hormone therapy available in global lymphedema treatment market that can be effective in treating lymphedema. The most common type is Tamoxifen Citrate therapy. Tamoxifen works by shrinking the swollen tissues in the arm or leg, which can help reduce the amount of lymph fluid that accumulates over time.

Another type of therapy that is gaining increasing attention is Equine Hormone Therapy. This type of therapy uses the hormone equine hormones to reduce swelling and improve blood flow in the affected area. Both of these therapies are very effective at treating lymphedema, and they offer lots of benefits over traditional treatments like compression garments and wrist sponges.

142 Clinicals Trials are Under Study for Lymphedema Treatment

As per latest statistics published by SkyQuest, currently 142 clinical trials are studying the efficacy and efficiency of drugs, diagnostics test, devices, procedure, and prevalence of lymphedema in different types of cancer patients.

SkyQuest has studied all the potential clinicals trials and published a report on global lymphedema treatment market. The report would help the market players in understanding the current momentum of the lymphedema Treatment market and current innovation and impact of upcoming innovation on the existing drugs. The report would help the player in identifying potential future threat to their products from the upcoming drugs, devices, procedures.

Top Players in Global Lymphedema Treatment Market

Mego Afek Ltd. (US)

Bio Compression Systems Inc. (US)

SIGVARIS (Switzerland)

Herantis Pharma PLC (Finland)

3A Health Care (Italy)

Wright Therapy Products (Germany)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (US)

Lohmann & Rausher (Germany)

Juzo (Germany)

3M (US)

