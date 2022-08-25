Abrupt global expansion of the monkey pox virus has increased the demand for Monkey pox Disease Diagnostics Market - By PMI

Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type (PCR, Biopsy, Antigen Detection Method, Rapid Test Kits, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The virus that causes smallpox and the monkeypox both belong to the same family of viruses. Two outbreaks of a disease resembling the pox in groups of monkeys used for study led to the discovery of monkeypox in 1958. However, it has been observed in various parts of the world except Africa, where it is primarily found. It results in symptoms that resemble the flu, such as fever, chills, and a rash that might take weeks to go away. Even though instances of monkeypox are uncommon, they are growing in Africa and other areas where they have never before occurred.

The fact that monkeypox is a rare disease may lead a healthcare provider to first rule out other rash infections, such measles or chickenpox. A tissue sample from an open sore is the first step in the medical professional's diagnosis of monkeypox (lesion). After that, send to a lab for PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction). Additionally, blood is drawn to test for antibodies or the monkeypox virus. Currently, there is no licensed antiviral therapy for monkeypox. Although they haven't been researched as a treatment for monkeypox, antiviral medications may be helpful. There are a number of investigational antivirals with effectiveness against monkeypox, however they can only be used in research studies.

The report “ Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type (PCR, Biopsy, Antigen Detection Method, Rapid Test Kits, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

July 2022, Genes2Me announces launch of RT PCR-based kit for Monkeypox Virus. Scientists from Genes2Me have been able to develop “POX-Q Multiplex RT-PCR kit” for detection of Monkeypox virus along with the differentiation from Varicella Zoster Virus (Chicken Pox) in a single tube multiplex reaction format. First of its kind ‘Made in India’ product, this kit is available as Research-Use only (RUO) and based on Gold standard Taqman chemistry based RT-PCR method.

August 2022, ICMR (The Indian Council of Medical Research) invites pharma firms for developing Monkeypox vaccine. The ‘expression of interest’ issued by ICMR states that NIV (National Institute of Virology) Pune based has achieved “bulk propagation of the virus stock”. The document states that ICMR will reserve the intellectual property rights & commercialization rights for Monkeypox virus isolates, & the protocols for purification, propagation, and characterization.

Analyst View:

The abrupt global expansion of the monkeypox virus has increased the demand for monkeypox diagnostics. There are recently released RT-PCR (Real-Time - Polymerase Chain Reaction) based kits on the market. Rapid test kits based on PCR are extremely popular in the market. Due to technological advancements in Rapid Antigen Detection Kits, Medical Products, and Therapies that are significantly more effective and affordable clinically than their conventional equivalents, the market for monkeypox disease diagnostics is expanding globally. Due to the increased market rivalry, both large worldwide firms and start-ups are competing for a foothold in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type (PCR, Biopsy, Antigen Detection Method, Rapid Test Kits, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented into PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Biopsy, Antigen Detection Method, Rapid Test Kits & Others.

Based on Application, Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories & Others.

By Region, the Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market includes, Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Abbott Diagnostics, Applied DNA Sciences, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Becton-Dickinson and Company, BioGX, bioMerieux Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, CerTest Biotec, Creative Biogene, Flow Health, Qiagen Gmbh, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the report:

Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Biopsy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Antigen Detection Method Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Rapid Test Kits Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Monkeypox Disease Diagnostics Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



