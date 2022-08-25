With 10.8% CAGR, Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Is Expected To Reach USD 2.59 Billion By 2029

Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market

Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Development Trend, Channel Vendors, Key Players Analysis, Supply, Research and Forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Escape Breathing Device market report provides industry players with crucial support to expand their customer base within diverse market spaces. Moreover, subscription based information, online research including third party references, trade associations, directories and publications, one on one telephone interviews with both current customers and prospects, and a range of private industry sources are also referred while designing this market analysis report. The market insights taken into consideration in this industry analysis report help simplify decision making. To provide accurate information to users, every possible effort has been made while forming Emergency Escape Breathing Device report!

Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain. For producing such excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. According to this business research report, new highs will be made in the market in 2022-2029. Emergency Escape Breathing Device report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

The emergency escape breathing device market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "oil and gas sector" accounts for the largest end user segment in the emergency escape breathing device market, owing to the growing incidences of fatal accidents in the mining and oil and gas industries. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the emergency escape breathing device market are

MSA (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Dräger Nederland B.V. (Germany)

Interspiro (Sweden)

Cam Lock Ltd. (U.K)

Danaher (U.S.)

SHIGEMATSU WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Avon Protection. (U.K)

KOKEN LTD. (Japan)

MATISEC (France)

Lifting tackles (India)

VIKING LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT A/S (Denmark)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland)

MeKo Laser Material Processing (Germany)

Avon Protection (U.K)

Shanghai Fangzhan Fire Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Definition

Emergency escape breathing devices (EEBDs) are the lifesaving devices that are used to evacuate or escape an unbreathable or poorly oxygenated environment containing hazardous conditions such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases, biological risks, and hazardous industrial and marine settings. The bag immediately provides airflow as soon as it is opened because it is a self-contained compressed air system. The device is ideal for use in restricted areas, as well as nautical, industrial, and oil and gas applications, and may be utilized for up to 15 minutes when a person wants to swiftly leave his immediate surroundings.

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Emergency Escape Breathing Device

The increasing adoption of advanced safety system in labs, hospitals and industries for various dangerous situations such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases, biological hazards and unsafe industrial and marine environments along with the growing need of safety measures on ship are projected to be the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.

Implementation of Safety Regulations

The implementation of stringent government regulations regarding safety and precautionary measures, especially for industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, and others, is also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of emergency escape breathing device are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, strong demand due to its lightweight, compact design, and user-friendly nature and the provision of learning and proper training also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period. The rising concern regarding installation of safety equipment is also projected to bolster the market's growth.

Opportunities

Growing Investments and Advancements

Moreover, the surging investment that will helps in the development of advanced and technical solutions coupled with surging requirement for quick and accurate results are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The introduction of advanced products by the manufacturers will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Scope

The emergency escape breathing device market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Air Supplying Breathing Apparatus

Air Purifying Breathing Apparatus

On the basis of product type, the emergency escape breathing device market is segmented into air supplying breathing apparatus and air purifying breathing apparatus.

End User

Marine Sector

Oil and Gas Sector

Others

On the basis of end user, the emergency escape breathing device market is bifurcated into marine sector, oil and gas sector and others. The oil and gas sector is estimated to have largest share over forecasted year owing to the growing incidences of fatal accidents in the mining and oil and gas industries.

Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The emergency escape breathing device market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the emergency escape breathing device market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the emergency escape breathing device market because of the high demand for better healthcare facilities and the increasing adoption of advanced safety system within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding safety and precautionary measures along with the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Emergency Escape Breathing Device market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Induction Emergency Escape Breathing Device industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the Emergency Escape Breathing Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast.

To understand the structure of Induction Emergency Escape Breathing Device market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market

Focuses on the key Emergency Escape Breathing Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Induction Emergency Escape Breathing Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Induction Emergency Escape Breathing Device sub-markets, with respect to key regions

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Induction Emergency Escape Breathing Device market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

