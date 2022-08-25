App-Enabled Patient Portals Market to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 20.0% with Forecast by 2029

App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Size, Share, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2029

App-Enabled Patient Portals market study has market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The industry report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-users' organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the app-enabled patient portals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The "hospital integration" accounts for the largest application segment in the app-enabled patient portals market within the forecasted period.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Accenture

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

CPSI

Epic Systems Corporation

MEDHOST

McKesson Corporation

SimplePractice, LLC

IntakeQ

My Clients Plus

The top notch App-Enabled Patient Portals market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the report. This industry report helps the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. The market document provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The reliable App-Enabled Patient Portals market report is comprehensive and opens a door of international market for the products.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size

The app-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications. By Type (Integrated Patient Portals, Standalone Patient Portals), End User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others), Application (Data Management, Appointment, Bill Payment, E-Check-In, Others)

Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

On the basis of type, the app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

On the basis of end user, the app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into providers, payers, pharmacies and others.

Application

Data Management

Appointment

Bill Payment

E-Check-In

Others

App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, By Region:

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the App-Enabled Patient Portals market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the App-Enabled Patient Portals market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global App-Enabled Patient Portals market.

The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.

The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the App-Enabled Patient Portals Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Dynamics

Drivers

· Increasing Demand Of EHR Solutions

The increasing demand of EHR solutions is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The market is growing due to the surging adoption of patient portals solutions among users due to the increasing adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic diseases.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set a nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

What will be the dangers that will attack growth?

The length of the global market opportunity?

How does Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Table of Contents: Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on App-Enabled Patient Portals in Healthcare Industry

7 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Product Type

8 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Modality

9 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Type

10 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Mode

11 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by End User

12 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Geography

13 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

